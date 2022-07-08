Thanks to Cristiano Ronaldothe first Italian hair transplant clinic arrives in Milan: it will open in the capital of Lombardy in September 2022.

The Portuguese footballer, together with the manager and his compatriot Paulo Ramoshe founded the Insparya Groupdedicated exclusively to the diagnosis, treatment and research onalopecia. The group, a European leader in hair transplantation, has announced the opening of a clinic in Milan, elected one of the most liveable cities in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens a hair transplant clinic in Milan

The goal is to further strengthen the leadership in the sector, positioning itself at the top in the search for follicular unity. The opening of the clinic in Milan is part of a large international expansion project which in the first three years will lead the Insparya Group to invest something like 20 million euros for the opening of new clinics in the main European cities.

The Milanese clinic for the hair transplant by Cristiano Ronaldo will be built in via Fernanda Wittigens 2, near the Columns of San Lorenzo, one of the most popular neighborhoods in the city. The Insparya Group will allocate an initial investment of approximately 2 million euros to the Milan clinic.

The entire activity is spread over an area of ​​over 1,300 square meters, intended for hair care and alopecia treatment. In the structure there will be 14 rooms dedicated to micro-transplants and 3 rooms for treatments. A team of 100 professionals including doctors and nurses will operate at the Milanese clinic. The team will be coordinated by Dr. Carlos Portinha, Chief Clinical of the Insparya Group of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Ramos.

The operating rooms of the clinic are equipped with the most advanced technology developed by the group: theInsparya Dual Extraction Drive, a revolutionary method of extraction and implantation that allows you to extract double the follicular units in half the time. This method, in addition to guaranteeing greater precision, manages not to cause any damage to the scalp.

The Insparya Group of Cristiano Ronaldo

Developed exclusively by the Insparya Group, the technology used in the Milanese clinic allows the implantation of more than 4,000 follicular units in the space of 6 hours, thus reducing the duration of each intervention by 50%. The one in Milan will be the eighth clinic opened by Insparya Hair Company. Up to now four clinics are active in Portugal in Porto, Lisbon, Braga and Villamoura, and three in Spain in Madrid, Marbella and Valencia, included in the ranking of the cities with the best works of modern architecture in Europe.

In addition to 14 operating roomsin the Milan clinic there will be 3 rooms dedicated to specific treatments for hair health, such as mesotherapy developed by the Insparya research team, Low Levev Laser Therapy developed by NASA engineers and also PRP, platelet-rich plasma.

The choice of Italy by Cristiano Ronaldo is not accidental: the Portuguese talent spent three years of his life in the Bel Paese when he wore the jersey of the Juventus. During his Turin experience, the Portuguese talent was welcomed in the best way by Italy. Ronaldo immediately felt at home and decided to invest in an ambitious project in our country.