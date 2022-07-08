Rihanna is officially the youngest billionaire in the US.

Forbes released its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” and Rihanna34 years old, She is the youngest on the entire list to have a net worth of more than $1.4 billion.

The singer originally from Barbados, and who has just become the mother of her first childranks 21st. Multiple entrepreneurial endeavors catapulted her to the top, amassing wealth with its beauty, skincare and lingerie brands: ‘Fenty Beauty’, ‘Fenty Skin’ and ‘Savage X Fenty’.

“Self-made” means she didn’t have the privilege of coming from a wealthy family or growing up among Hollywood celebrities or New York’s elite class.

His impressive milestone comes three years after the outlet awarded the coveted title to Kylie Jennerwho is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million ranking 41st. His sister kim kardashian41, is ranked 16th on the list, with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Fenty’s success It may also help explain why Rihanna’s music career has slowed down a bit in recent years, with her latest album, “Anti,” coming out almost 6 years ago.

In August 2021, Forbes announced that Rihanna had officially become the richest female artist in the world., second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist. The publication estimated that the singer’s value had risen to an impressive number largely thanks to her adventures in beauty and fashion.

Other women under 35 include Lucy Guo, 27, co-founder of artificial intelligence firm Scale AI ($440 million), Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, 32, ($740 million), and Taylor Swift, of 32 years ($570 million).

The oldest person on the list is Alice Schwartz, 95, who founded Bio-Rad in 1952 and is now worth $2.3 billion.

Keep reading: In tight leggings, Rihanna reappears for the first time after becoming a mother

– Rihanna causes a sensation by arriving only in lingerie at the Dior show in Paris

– Rihanna will release a surprise album this 2022

– So are Rihanna’s new pajamas: with a hole that exposes the butt

– Rihanna’s foundation donates $15 million to climate justice groups