Rihanna Captured at ASAP Rocky Concert; that’s how it looks

Digital Millennium and EFE

Lisbon / 08.07.2022 17:07:00





After becoming a mother last May, Rihanna enjoyed a concert by her boyfriend, American rapper A$AP Rocky, in southern Portugal on Thursday night, where several fans captured her presence on video.

In the images shared on social networks, the singer appears in loose sportswear, a headscarf and a pearl necklace, standing in front of the stage to follow the A$AP Rocky concert at the Rolling Loud, a hip-hop festival held in the Portuguese town of Portimão.

Several fans recognized her and chanted the singer’s name, he even greeted some of them.

It stands out that at the beginning of July the 34-year-old singer was also seen in the Wireless Fest, Londonwhere A$AP acted as headliner.

​Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby

In January of this year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed that they would become parents after images were published of them walking the streets of New York. In those photos, the singer wore her belly.

After this, Rihanna did not hesitate to show her pregnancy in different photo sessions with spectacular outfits.

The first child of the Barbadian and the rapper, who have been in a relationship since 2020, was born last May.

hc