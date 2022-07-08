Rihanna Becomes America’s Youngest Billionaire – Cafe Negro Portal

The singer Rihanna was placed as the youngest billionaire woman in the United States, according to L

According to the publication, the fortune of the 36-year-old interpreter and businesswoman amounts to 1.4 billion dollars, making her the youngest to break the billion barrier.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, originally from Barbados, is along with Emma Grede, one of the two African-American women under 40 on the Forbes list.

The artist has a heritage of 1.4 billion dollars, which she has achieved thanks to her work as a singer and her facet as a businesswoman, since she is co-owner of the cosmetics firm ‘Fenty Beauty’.

Together, Rihanna has a 30% stake in the ‘Savage x Fenty’ lingerie line, which grossed approximately $1 billion in February 2021, Forbes magazine said.

In addition to this, the heritage of the Barbados could increase because the artist is expected to return to the market with new music after several years without publishing any theme.

“I see my next project completely differently than how I wanted to present it before. I think this way it suits me better, much better, “explained Rihanna in the interview for Vogue magazine.

In this way, the businesswoman managed to unseat Kylie Jenner, who held the position with 900 million dollars; however, she remains on the list for the fifth consecutive year, with a net worth of 600 million dollars thanks to her company ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

Various well-known faces in the middle of the show also appear on the aforementioned list, such as Madonna, Taylor Swift or Sandra Bullock, among others.