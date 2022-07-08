Recognized with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Brownsville, Texas

As the community celebrated the birth of our nation over the 4th of July weekend, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Laredo Port of Entry helped keep our neighborhoods safe by apprehending three men wanted for felonies pending serious sex-related offenses involving children in three separate enforcement actions.

LJuliet Garcia is the former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville and the first Latina to become president of a college or university in the United States. She joins the ranks of previous winners of the Presidential Medal of Liberty, including the late John Lewis, Meryl Streep, Maya Angelou and Babe Ruth, the El Paso Journal reported in its online edition.

The surprise came when he had just finished gardening in his backyard in Brownsville when he saw that he had two missed calls from a number in Washington, DC

She returned calls and was told by a White House staffer that President Joe Biden wanted to give her the Presidential Medal of Liberty, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“My husband said, ‘Tell him you’re honored,'” Garcia said in a telephone interview with The Texas Tribune. “I’m never at a loss for words, but at the time, apparently, nothing was coming out.”

A native Mexican American from Brownsville, Garcia first served as president of Texas Southmost College in 1986. In 1991, Texas Southmost merged with the University of Texas at Brownsville and she became president of UT-Brownsville.

Garcia served as president there for 22 years and was instrumental in the merger of UT-Brownsville and the University of Texas Pan American to create the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), which was approved by the Legislature in 2013. She decided not to run for the top job at the new university and directed a new center called the University of Texas Institute of the Americas until 2016. At that time, the University of Texas System decided to change direction and named her an advisor to the rector in community affairs, national affairs and global engagement.

She currently serves as a professor of communications at UT-Rio Grande Valley.

“Juliet has enriched the lives of many Rio Grande Valley students, from elementary school through college,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in a statement. “Her contributions to higher education in South Texas and beyond are enduring and have paved the way for success among a new generation of Latino leaders.”

Garcia told the Tribune that she and her husband always wanted to focus on improving education in the Downstate.

“Border work is hard to do. It’s very easy to decide to pack up and go elsewhere,” he said.

Garcia noted that during her time as president, she is most proud to fight the Federal Government when it wanted to build a border wall on campus, which is inches from the US-Mexico border.

Ultimately, the two sides agreed that instead of an 18-foot border wall, the Federal Government would build a 10-foot green fence with white pillars. Garcia is one of 17 people to receive the Medal of Freedom during Biden’s presidency.

The group of honorees announced on July 1 also includes Houston gymnast Simone Biles, soccer player Megan Rapinoe, gun safety activist Gabby Giffords and actor Denzel Washington.

“Juliet Villarreal Garcia personifies the American dream. As the first Mexican-American woman to lead a college or university in the United States, Dr. Garcia has been the inspirational force behind countless individuals who made public service their life’s work and students who gave themselves realize its academic potential,” UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said in a statement.