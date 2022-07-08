Rare Beauty, the new lipsticks and new pencils by Selena Gomez

In addition to being a successful singer and actress, and present on the scenes all over the world since she was very young, Selena Gomez he is also the creator of a cosmetic line that goes crazy on social networks, and not only: it is Rare Beautyarrived in Italy in mid-2021, a vegan and Cruelty free cosmetic line that sells out every time you see Selena herself using her products on social media.

Today to be added to the Rare Beauty catalog comes Kind Wordsa new line dedicated to lipsticks And pencils lips, which promise to make sparks like all the rest of the brand’s products. The focal point of this launch is therefore the lipwhich Selena Gomez herself loves to do with vivid colors and with extreme precision.

To be precise, it is not the only new release of the brand in 2022, in fact in recent months Rare Beauty has released several Announcements that followed one another week after week: from Bronzer sticks to loose powders, up to Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer. The latter has become a must have for the summer, it is a light foundation highly appreciated on social networks by numerous influencers, thanks also to its SPF 20 that protects from the sun’s rays, with a velvety effect on the skin.

Rare Beauty, the unmissable novelties for lip make-up

There are 10 shades of new lipsticks and their respective lip pencils, ranging from the most nude colors, through pinks and up to warm browns. A wide range of colors, which can satisfy all tastes. The proposed shades are called:

Worthy : muted mauve

: muted mauve Humble : rose mauve

: rose mauve Fun : neutral mauve

: neutral mauve Wise : warm brown nude

: warm brown nude Bold : deep berry rose

: deep berry rose Lively : rose pink

: rose pink Creative : muted peach

: muted peach Gifted : deep dusty plum

: deep dusty plum Talented : true neutral beige

: true neutral beige Strong: rich chocolate brown

Lipsticks and pencils are designed to marry perfectly together. Their formula is highly pigmented and turns out comfortable on the lips, the finish is matte and the matching lip pencil allows an even more precise application of the lipstick.

Speaking of lips, this new collection joins other products already present in Rare Beauty, such as the lip gloss Stay Vulnerable Lip Balm and the Lip Soufflè Matte Cream Lipstick. All tastes are thus satisfied, both those looking for a gloss effect and those who prefer to opt for a matte effect on the lips. Now, with the new lipsticks and matching lip pencils, the picture is complete.

Selena Gomez’s commitments in addition to make-up and Rare Beauty

In the meantime, for those who are waiting for news of Selena Gomez in the artistic field, at the end of June the second season of Only Murders in The Building (aired on Disney +) but not only: the artist is widely involved in his project Wondermind, dedicated to mental health, a subject very dear to her and on which she has often publicly spent in this regard. The most recent rumors, meanwhile, see Selena also working on a new one album, which would come after the latest works, Rare and Revolucion. Fans wait and in the meantime pass the wait with Rare Beauty cosmetics.