Premieres Spain (07/08/2022) – The blond with the hammer

Review of the premieres that arrive in theaters

Today, Friday, July 8.

As the most prominent title we have ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ (Buena Vista), fourth installment of the particular saga focused on this God of the MCU that, like the third, is directed by Taika Waititi, and of course, again starring Chris Hemsworth. This time the God of Thunder embarks on a journey that is unlike anything he has faced so far: A search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

For its part, another launch to take into account is ‘blessing‘ (Festival Films), the latest film by Terence Davies in which the veteran British filmmaker reflects, through the figure of the leading soldier and anti-war writer, the terrible consequences of war conflicts. In addition, it shows the frustration felt by the real character he portrays for not being able to enjoy love and passion freely to comply with the conventions of the time.

Finally, we will also talk about ‘The Battle of Changjin Lake‘ (A Countertide Films), the highest-grossing Chinese film in history, set in the winter of 1950. In the frigid Changjin Lake region of North Korea, a bloody battle between the United States and China begins. Despite the extreme weather conditions, the lack of food and the great difference in weapons, the Chinese troops advanced with fearless spirit and iron will in what was one of the most violent battles of the Korean War.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’



Gender: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Fantasy



Director: Taika Waititi



Guin: Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson



Distribution: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Sean Gunn, Sam Neill, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Natalie Portman



Plot: In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor. …

‘The Battle of Changjin Lake’



Gender: war



Director: Chen Kaige, Dante Lam, Tsui Hark



Guin: Huang Jianxin, Xiaolong Lan



Distribution: Kevin Lee, John Edward Lopez, Ryan Zheng, Wu Jing, Zhang Hanyu, Jackson Yee, Hu Jun, Zhu Yawen, Temur Mamisashvili, Huang Xuan, Diego Dati, Jerry Li, Pierre Bourdaud, Zhang Guoli, Pengyuan Shi, Dongjun Han, Vander McLeod, CT / Gao Mingyu Evans, Rovaif Babar



Plot: Winter 1950. In the frigid Changjin Lake region of North Korea, a bloody battle between the United States and China begins. Despite the extreme weather conditions, the lack of food and the great difference in weapons, the Chinese troops advanced with fearless spirit and iron will in what was one of the most violent battles of the Korean War.

‘on the edge’



Gender: Drama, Sports



Director: Eduard Bordukov



Guin: Eduard Bordukov, Aleksandr Egorov, Igor Gordashnik, Mikhail Kakuberi, Anton Sheenson, Anna Sobolevskaya



Distribution: Svetlana Khodchenkova, Stasya Miloslavskaya, Sergey Puskepalis



Plot: It tells the story of the two best fencers in Russia. The former has been in the spotlight for many years, while the latter has just made it to the national team and since then has been victorious in virtually every tournament she has participated in. The two athletes compete against each other to determine which is the best both on and off the track.

‘bless’



Gender: Biography, Drama, War



Director: Terence Davis



Guin: Terence Davis



Distribution: Jack Lowden, Simon Russell Beale, Peter Capaldi, Jeremy Irvine, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones, Ben Daniels, Geraldine James, Joanna Bacon, Anton Lesser, Lia Williams, Thom Ashley, Kellie Shirley, Suzanne Bertish, Paddy Rowan, Calam Lynch, Harry Lawtey, Tom Blyth, David Shields, Edmund Kinsgley, Jude Akuwudike, Jamie-Lee Beacher, Stacey Lynn Crowe, Bobby Robertson, Ernest Vernon, Ben Steele



Plot: Siegfried Sassoon was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in World War I and was decorated for his bravery, but on his return he became a staunch critic of his government’s continuation of the war. His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front and he ended up being one of the leading war poets of the time. Idolized by aristocrats and stars of the London literary and performing world, he had relationships with several men while trying to come to terms with his homosexuality. At the same time, broken by the horror of the war, he made of his vital journey a search for salvation, trying to find it in the conformity of ma…

Mali Twist



Gender: Drama



Director: Robert Gudigian



Guin: Robert Gudigian



Distribution: Stphane Bak, Dioucounda Koma, Issaka Sawadogo, Alicia Da Luz Gomes, Bakary Diombera, Ahmed Dram



Plot: Set in 1960s Mali, when the young people of Bamako dance to rock and roll recently imported from the West and dream of political renewal, ‘Mali Twist’ focuses on the characters of Samba and Lara. Samba, a young socialist, falls in love with the energetic Lara during one of her missions in the jungle. To escape her forced marriage, she secretly runs away with the city. But Lara’s husband will not allow it and the Revolution will soon bring painful disappointments to them as they dream of a future together.

‘a-ha, the movie’



Gender: Documentary, Music



Director: Aslaug Holm, Thomas Robsahm



Guin: Thomas Robsahm



Distribution:



Plot: a-ha is Norway’s biggest pop hit and her hit “Take On Me” remains one of the most played songs of the last millennium. Everyone remembers their iconic music video and the band continues to sell out arenas around the world, creating magic on stage with their timeless music. They tour the world together but travel and stay apart behind the scenes. They only meet on stage, while doing the only thing they love. This film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong personalities. This is a story of good music, great ambitions, broken friendship and maybe forgiveness.

‘Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween’



Gender: animation, action



Director: Susumu Mitsunaka



Guin: Takahiro Okura



Distribution: Minami Takayama, Chafrin, Tru Furuya, Megumi Hayashibara, Kazuhiko Inoue, Yukiko Iwai, Rikiya Koyama, Naoko Matsui, Shin’ichir Miki, Wataru Takagi, Wakana Yamazaki, Ikue tani



Plot: The story revolves around the wedding of Detectives Sato and Takagi, which is interrupted by an assault that ends up taking the worst of the latter. Meanwhile, a jail break involving a bomber takes place, and Rei Furuya crosses paths with a mysterious person in disguise who ends up putting an explosive collar on her. As Conan and his crew begin to investigate all the facts, they become the target of a very peculiar group.

‘moneyboys’



Gender: Drama



Director: CB Yi



Guin: CB Yi



Distribution: Kai Ko, Chloe Maayan, Yufan Bai, JC Lin, Qiheng Sun, Yan-Ze Lu, Daphne Low, Mu Chen



Plot: Fei makes a living in the big city by working as a prostitute. Her world comes crashing down when she realizes that her family accepts her money but not her lifestyle or her homosexuality. Heartbroken, Fei struggles to start a new life.

‘Lingui. sacred ties’



Gender: Drama



Director: Mahamat Saleh Haroun



Guin: Mahamat Saleh Haroun



Distribution: Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, Rihane Khalil Alio, Youssouf Djaoro, Briya Gomdigue, Hadje Fatime N’Goua



Plot: On the outskirts of N’djamena in Chad, Amina lives alone with Mara, her only 15-year-old daughter. Her world, already fragile enough, comes crashing down the day she finds out her daughter is pregnant. The teenager does not want that pregnancy. In a country where abortion is not only condemned by religion, but also by law, Amina has to face a battle that seems lost beforehand…