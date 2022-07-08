Peruvian comedy “The truth of Xanaxtasia” releases its first official trailer | entertainment cinema RMMN | SHOWS

the hilarious peruvian comedy Focused on the uninhibited and outspoken drag queen and icon of the LGTBQI+ community, Xanaxtasia, entitled “The truth of Xanaxtasia” will be available in our country virtually from Thursday, July 14 in what will undoubtedly be one of the most irreverent premieres and fun this year.

The national film is a fake documentary that, in a parody tone, with high doses of acid humor and sarcasm, takes a journey through the life of Xanaxtasia, a world-renowned diva.

Her childhood, her family intimacies, her entry into the world of entertainment, her loves and the secrets that surround her, will be analyzed in a deep investigation that will lead us to discover The Truth of Xanaxtasia.

With the aesthetics of a documentary in the style of “The E True Hollywood Story” and with testimonies from journalists, family members, childhood friends and characters from the show, played by renowned actresses, actors and influencers, this story will be revealed in a game of fiction imitating reality.

In addition to Xanaxtasia, Jely Reategui, Carlos Carlín, Renzo Schuller, Gisella Ponce de León, Fiorella Rodriguez, Mónica Torres, Jaime Choca Mandros, Anaí Padilla, Zagaladas, Maykol Show, Javiera Arnillas, TontaQueen, Percy Pls, Salandela, BlackVelour, Koky Belaunde and Marina Kapoor.

About the tape:

Xanaxtasia is the world’s most acclaimed and award-winning superstar and is intimate with all of Hollywood’s top performers. She is a mocatriz, model, singer and actress and has been a mother for three years. Winner of six Oscars, 35 Grammys, twelve Emmys, two Tonys, 154 recorded films, 200 million records sold and hundreds of fashion magazine covers, she has inspired all the celebrities in the world: Lady Gaga and Rihanna want to be like her and Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock envy her to death. After having had so many exes, including George Clooney, Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans, she still hasn’t found the love of her life: the perfect sugar. Quintessential blonde, fierce, absolute, stoned, dreamy, very dramatic and a regal mother, she is without a doubt an icon like few others.

Through irony, humor and sarcasm, this popular character criticizes the prejudices, double standards and stereotypes that we have as a society. The project has been directed and written by Ítalo Carrera and Diego Muñoz and produced by Piaf Producciones.

Xanaxtasia is a well-known character on social networks in our country and has become popular due to interviews with the cast of many well-known Netflix productions such as Sky Rojo, Rebelde and the Peruvian film Until We Meet Again. In addition, he is an artist very followed by entertainment personalities whom he interviewed in his Xanaxlives network sequence.

In 2017 Diego Muñoz, the actor behind the character, finished studying theater with Bruno Odar, clown with Wendy Ramos and impro and decided to create a comical fictional character that would tell a story through sarcasm and irony, using parody as a medium. of humor in order to make people laugh, that’s how Xanaxtasia was born. Since then he has participated in national and international events, with his peculiar sense of humor, animating shows and parties with contestants from the American reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

From Thursday, July 14 to Sunday, August 14, we will be able to see virtually what will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive comedies of the season. Tickets to enjoy the crazy adventures of Xanaxtasia are available from 19.90 soles through Joinnus at the following LINK.

