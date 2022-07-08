People made fun of Christian Bale when he said he would do a serious Batman

Just ten years after The Dark Knight Rises, the public still holds up this version of the character as probably the best of all time. Despite the fact that, since then, we have already met other iterations of the character, for the public, no other is better than that of Christopher Nolan. That is why it is strange to know now that there were many people who did not have faith in the project. Christian Bale recently commented that when he told people that he would make a new serious Batman, many scoffed and believed such a thing would not work.

In a recent interview, the actor commented that he has never refused projects based on comics. As long as there is a good story and a good director to tell it, he will have the necessary interest in the project. Natalie Portman said something similar about her return to Thor where both share a screen. Taika Waititi himself showed up at Portman’s door to teach him a more than interesting Jane Foster narrative. And he surely did the same with Bale.

But going back to Batman, Christian Bale recounted, in a recent interview, that no one believed that a serious Batman could work. People immediately rejected the idea because they had Joel Schumacher’s films as their immediate reference. The same ones that walked the path of the funny, the cheesy and even the ridiculous. There was no way that the image of the character was renewed and Bale is happy that he and Nolan proved otherwise.

“I would tell people that we would do a kind of Batman, but take it seriously. A lot of people laughed at me and just said, ‘Well, that’s not going to work at all.’ So it’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong. I’m not sure if he launched [el MCU]but it certainly helped along the way.”

For now, the actor refers to the MCU as if it were a term he had always understood. But the reality is that even when he signed on to play the villain of Thor: Love and ThunderI didn’t even know what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was.

“I was reading that and people were like, ‘Oh, look at this! He has entered the MCU! ‘ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much. I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

On his return as Batman, the actor only has one condition for such a thing to happen. He’s not averse to donning the hooded Gotham garb again, but he would only do it for one particular person’s service.

According to the actor, when he started making the trilogy of Batman, agreed with Nolan that they would only make a trilogy of films. There was no need to extend something, of which they did not even know the result yet. And of course the result was successful, but Bale would only return to the cape by order of the director of Tenet.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look, let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to be able to do that. And then let’s go, let’s not take too long,'” he explained. “In my opinion, it could be something [un proyecto real] if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, “You know what? I have another story [de Batman] to tell’. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he’d be in.”

Such plans have not been raised and are likely never to occur. Meanwhile Christian Bale is the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder. There he plays Gorr the murderer of Gods who this time goes after the Asgardian. You can read the review of the film here.