Paul Debeveck | “I never said that something was impossible to shoot, but difficult or very expensive”

Paul Debevec is a full-fledged illusion maker. From his work and study of the ways of filming, the iconic bullet scene of ‘The Matrix’ was born, and also the worlds of ‘Avatar’ or ‘Gravity’. In 2019 he received the second of the Oscars for his work in special effects, which opened the doors for him as Governor of the Academy for the area and made Netflix recruit him as Head of Research. Yesterday, his opening conference at Mundos Digitales 2022 made Palexco stay small during the hour of presentation before 1,200 people.

How do you see the light of A Coruña to turn it into a film set?

It is very unique. That of the ocean facing the buildings, with the different white windows… that affects the light and if it were shot here it would produce something special. There are a lot of nice locations around the sea and even in the city itself and if given the chance it would be a great place to record something about lighting.

Some lovers of classic cinema see digital as a threat to the purity and quality of the stories…

Changes can be scary. You may worry that things will change and that you will have to upgrade to keep up. All of these changes are giving us opportunities and foundations for storytelling, acting, and making a good movie. That is something immortal.

There are actors who don’t feel too comfortable with a chroma key…

I don’t think anyone loves being surrounded by a green screen, but great actors can be on a completely empty stage and give a great role. The more tools you give him, the more he will use them to give you that cool performance. It’s one of the nice things about VR sets, because the actors can see a version of the environment being created.

He began his presentation talking about the way of filming in ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Mandalorian’, how did the saga change from the original shooting with scale models until Lucas introduced digital with the second trilogy he shot?

Episode II was the first to be shot entirely digitally, and that helped move the industry forward. If there’s a great movie and a great storyteller, the tech industries are going to jump in and try to come together creatively. As a member of the Academy, I went to our museum for a screening two weeks ago of Episode IV from 1977 on original 7-millimeter film. I have enormous respect for how those effects sustained the original story back then. Those who make movies will always find a way, no matter what tools they use.

Sometimes it’s about suggesting more than showing…

The mechanical shark in ‘Jaws’ (Jaws) was not well behaved at all, so Steven Spielberg did his job by not showing the animal too much, just a few fairly limited shots. So he found a way to tailor the story and the focus to the threat you don’t see, rather than the threat you do see.

When you design your work, do you do it for viewing at home or in a movie theater?

Today, the type of televisions we have at home are incredible, and prices continue to fall. For a thousand euros you can have a fairly large screen and with a great 4K. The contrast that the new Oled televisions can give you fades to black much better than the digital projector in a cinema.

I saw ‘The Batman’ in a theater. I loved it, but it’s a movie about a guy who wears a black suit at night. The reproduction of those dark tones in the living room was not as good as what I can get in my living room, so in many ways the viewing experience at home can surpass the quality you get in a cinema. Personally, I hope the two continue for a long time. Seeing ‘Star Wars’ again in a room, in original format and with 800 people, is an irreplaceable experience.

How much do they influence the work of a director?

Directors come to the process in very different ways, some not only understand the technologies, but make decisions and contribute to the product and to make it better. We know exactly who they are: James Cameron, Peter Jackson, David Fincher… I’m delighted that we can count on people like that. In 2003 I toured David Fincher with my college students and he saw what we were doing and quickly influenced his later work. That allowed us to work together on ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ or ‘The Social Network’. So it can be said that we have influence on the directors.

Does the fact that directors like Scorsese shoot directly for you represent a step forward for the platforms?

Totally. I love that high-profile directors are happy to openly bring their stories to the public. I was working in virtual reality, and it is a pleasure that Alejandro González Iñárritu created a virtual experience with ‘Carne y arena’. It was fantastic, it was one of the best artistic experiences ever created in that field. Somehow it shows that great storytellers will find the right way to tell that story no matter what medium they use.

Have you ever told a director: “That’s impossible, you can’t shoot”?

No, I have only told him that it is difficult or that it costs a lot of money to carry it out.

How does winning an Oscar change someone’s life?

The most valuable thing is interacting with some big names in the industry like cinematographers, Bill Corso-level makeup artists, art directors… it’s a collaborative process. As far as the award is concerned it’s like I could tell this to a 14 year old version of me and I think she would feel like walking on the moon.