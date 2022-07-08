Olympia in Greece and the dress that Natalie Portman already wore

The best guest looks of the royals

Olympia from Greece: “I don’t like being described as royal”

Among the new generations of royals there is a name that stands out as one of the fashion references that, if it now accumulates a large number of followers (more than 250 thousand), promises to continue increasing its figures as a true it girl. Far from the conventions that have always been associated with the monarchy, Olympia from Greece earns more and more its position as a fashion reference. He demonstrates his passion for the industry in each public appearance and always surprises with daring and original outfits that he does not hesitate to share on his Instagram profile.

The last styling that he taught in his stories on the social network has become one of the most special in his repertoire. The royal published an image of her posing in front of the mirror in which she wore a striking black dress with bare sleeves and shoulders that belongs to the Thierry Mugler’s 1981 Haute Couture collection. The design in question is the ‘Vampire’ dress, a very special model with a mini cut and velvet fabric with puffed sleeves, a belt and ruffles at the hips.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Getty Images

To give all the prominence to this design, Olympia collected her hair in a low bun with a center parting and, yes, she added a touch of color to the outfit by painting her cherry red lips

Olympia’s bet reaffirms the tendency to recover vintage that we have already been able to see in other well-known public fashion personalities, such as Bella Hadid in Cannes or Kendall Jenner in her outfits diaries. But this time Olympia was also ahead of other names on the international art scene that we have already seen wearing this same design, because the truth is that Thierry Mugler’s ‘Vampire’ dress has been, since it came on stage, one of the most requested photo call.

Getty Images

Zara Larsson was one of the first to show it to us at the MTV Awards 2016. For the same awards, but in September 2021, Daniela Lalita also chose it and, just a month later, this little black dress we saw it on Natalie Portman to attend the LA Dance Project’s annual gala in 2021.

NBCGetty Images

This design has not only turned heads on red carpets, it has also done so on television shows. In fact, he became a protagonist thanks to artists like Dua Lipa, who chose him to attend Saturday Night Live in 2020. A vampiric and different option that stands out as an elegant and daring bet.

It is proven, once again, that Olympia always goes one step further and dares with everything. Even with a Thierry Mugler design.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io