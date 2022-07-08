Now available on HBO Max, ‘Uncharted: Off the Map’, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

‘UNCHARTED: OFF THE MAP’ is part of the franchise HBO Max FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOMEwhich has Warner Bros. movies available at no additional cost.

MIAMI, FL., July 8, 2022 – As of today it is available in hbo max the film inspired by one of the most successful video games in history, UNCHARTED: OFF THE MAPstarring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Adventure lovers will enjoy this story that transports young Nathan and ‘Sully’ through various countries around the world in search of Magellan’s lost gold.

These two new companions will face each other on a journey full of mystery and danger, which will take them to the most remote places on the planet, risking their lives and the possibility of seeing their loved ones again. The motivations that lead them to undertake this crusade are very different: for Nathan, finding the treasure is the last chance he has to return to his brother who he abandoned years ago in the orphanage; For his part, for ‘Sully’, an experienced thief, finding this 500+ year old treasure would be the crowning achievement of his criminal career.

Accompanying these two great stars in UNCHARTED: OFF THE MAP, are Antonio Banderas in the role of Santiago Moncada, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle playing Braddock, Rudy Pankow in the role of Sam Drake, among others. The film produced by Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions, is directed by Ruben Fleischer.

From now on fans of action, mystery and adventure stories will be able to embark on a treasure hunt through hbo maxaccompanying Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg from the comfort of their home, thanks to the titles from the catalog of FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOMEwhere you can find the latest movie releases on the platform.