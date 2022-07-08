No Way Home arrives in streaming and on first TV! Here’s where and when to see the Marvel movie

After being available for rent and in Home Video edition (of which you can find out all the details here), Spider-Man: No Way Home – stratospheric grossing 2021 film – arrives in streaming and in absolute tv premiere! Directed by Jonn Watts and considered one of the best Marvel Studios films ever, the latest chapter in the adventures of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (and not only him!) Will be available for viewing on Sky, Now and Netflix.

A superproduction with record takings – with almost 25 million in Italy, a figure that made it the best grossing of the season, and over 1 billion and 800 million in the world – the film sees Tom Holland once again wearing the often uncomfortable overalls of the ‘Spiderman. With him in the cast we find Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and Willem Defoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: where and when to see the Marvel Studios movie

The latest and compelling chapter in the Spider-Man saga will arrive in first TV on Friday 15 July, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Cinema 4K (and at 9.45 pm also on Sky Cinema Spider-Man). The film will be available in streaming on Now and on demand, even in 4K quality. The appointment on the streaming giant Netflix it is always set for Friday 15 July. A channel entirely dedicated to Spider-Man will also arrive on Sky Cinema from 9 to 24 July (channel 303) which, on the occasion of the expected first viewing of No Way Home, will propose a program dedicated to the incredible adventures of the Marvel hero. Among the films on offer we find Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Homethe Sam Raimi trilogy and the two films starring Andrew Garfield.

For the first time in cinematic history, Spider-Man’s identity is revealed, bringing his responsibilities as a Super Hero into conflict with his normal life and putting the people he cares about most at risk. When he enlisted the help of Doctor Strange to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains that Spider-Man has ever had to fight in any universe. Now Peter must overcome his greatest challenge, which will not only alter his future forever, but also the future of the Multiverse.