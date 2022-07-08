No job? Miniso, KFC and more franchises have vacancies with a salary of up to 75 thousand

Tired of looking for a job and not finding it? Well, your new ‘chamba’ could be closer than ever, since several franchises they find each other looking for staff in different states of the country.

The offers have been published on the OCC Mundial digital platform and include employment opportunities in companies such as Miniso, KFC, Pizza Hut, Smart Fit, Alsea, among many others.

Each of the companies has several positions available in different states of the national territory, so we invite you to immerse yourself in the job market because there you could find your next job opportunity.

What vacancies are available?

Alsea

The Mexican multinational franchise restaurant company, Grupo Alsea, offers the best salary on the job market, with a salary of up to 75 thousand pesos for the position of IT Project Manager, a vacancy to be filled in Mexico City.

Other of the vacancies that are available in states such as Nuevo León, Jalisco, Baja California, State of Mexico and Mexico City are:

Expense Analyst (salary from 11,000 to 13,000 pesos per month)

Mass recruiter (salary from 19 thousand to 20 thousand pesos)

Developer of new products (salary from 25 thousand to 28 thousand pesos)

IT Quality Manager (salary from 26 thousand to 37 thousand pesos)

Sr. Marketing Coordinator (salary from 38 thousand to 40 thousand pesos)

Works coordinator (salary from 17 thousand to 19 thousand pesos)

KFC

In KFC The available offers are open in the State of Mexico, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Nuevo León, Mexico City, Querétaro, Jalisco, whose salaries range from 4,500 to 20,000 pesos.

Field recruiter (salary from 13 thousand to 14 thousand pesos)

General assistant (salary from 5 thousand to 5 thousand 500 pesos)

Fast food restaurant manager (salary from 12 thousand to 15 thousand pesos)

Assistant shift manager (salary from 11 thousand 100 to 13 thousand 200 pesos)

Kitchen assistant (salary from 4,500 to 6,000 pesos)

pizza hut

The pizzeria has vacancies in Querétaro, Mexico City, Guanajuato and Jalisco, salaries range from 8,000 to 12,000 pesos.

Restaurant shift manager (salary of 9 thousand pesos)

Fast food assistant manager (salary from 8 thousand to 9 thousand pesos)

Field recruiter (salary from 11,900 to 12,000 pesos)

Branch manager (salary from 13 thousand to 15 thousand pesos)

Miniso

The Chinese chain of low-cost stores that specializes in home and consumer merchandise has vacancies in Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Baja California, Jalisco, Yucatán, Querétaro and Mexico City, salaries range from 6 thousand pesos to 12 thousand pesos monthly.

Store assistant manager (salary from 11 thousand to 12 thousand pesos)

Store manager (salary from 13 thousand to 14 thousand pesos)

Branch manager (salary of 6 thousand pesos)

Sales promoter (salary of 6 thousand pesos)

SmartFit

This chain of gyms has work in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Durango, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, salaries range from 17,000 pesos to 20,000 pesos per month.

Unit leader (salary of 17 thousand pesos)

Foreign trade analyst (salary from 18 thousand to 20 thousand pesos)

BI Analyst (salary from 20 thousand to 23 thousand pesos)

Gym trainer (salary of 5 thousand 258 pesos)

Gym manager (salary of 17 thousand pesos)

If you want to know all the available vacancies that each franchise has, you can go to the page www.occ.com.mx/blog, where you will find the requirements to apply.