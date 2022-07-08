Nicole Kidman and other celebrities paraded on the Balenciaga catwalk | Fashion | Magazine

The actress Nicole Kidman and celebrity Kim Kardashian went up this Wednesday to the Balenciaga catwalk, which was presented on Wednesday by the hand of its creative director, Demna Gvasaliahis second Haute Couture collection in Paris.

The parade was full of “famous” like the singer Dua Lipa, top models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbellin addition to Kardashian, one of the muses of the Georgian Gvasalia, and Kidman, who stunned guests in a draped maxi dress with a fully metallic train, for an evening-paper look.

Gloves, pants-boots and asymmetrical dresses with trains completed this collection, in which some voluminous designs were seen, inspired by Diego Velázquez’s meninas, such as the black suit worn by Campbell.

“This collection is more mine. It begins in the future and then sinks into the past, in the infanta dresses that were the origin of the house”founded by the Spanish Christopher Balenciaga in 1917, Gvasalia recounted.

The creative director of Balenciaga tried to escape the heritage that he highlighted in January in his first Haute Couture collection (since its refoundation, the brand has focused on prêt-à-porter creations) and dig deeper into his instinct .

“I wanted to look less and feel more”added the renowned designer.

Many models also wore black masks that covered the entire face, a frequent claim to anonymity at the Balenciaga in Gvasalia, created in collaboration with the Formula 1 division of Mercedes. (YO)