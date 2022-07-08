Nicolas Cage will make a series where he will play a dragon

Paramount Plus will be the streaming platform where you can see the Nicolas Cage series in which it will be a dragon.

Although initially it was for Amazon Prime Videoin the end it will be Paramount Plus who will broadcast the series based on the adult suspense novel by the author of Eoin Colfer titled Highfire. The actor Nicolas Cage will play the protagonist, a dragon who lives in Louisiana and enjoys drinking vodka.

They have described this series as a mix between True Detective Y peter and the dragon. What is undoubtedly a most curious combination. Davey Holmesthe creator of the television series Get Shorty, is developing the show, as well Nicolas Cage will be the executive producer with Andrew Mittman.

Highfire official synopsis:

“Once upon a time, dragons ruled the land and Lord Highfire (Nicolas Cage) ruled the dragons from his eagle’s nest. But this is not once upon a time, this is now. And now all of Lord Highfire’s rules are his shack in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become old ‘Vern’ and during the day he hides among the gators, watches cable TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It’s not a great life, but he’s alive to live it. So Vern is prepared to do whatever it takes, even if he’s violent, to save his own skin. When Vern’s world collides with a human teenager named Squib, who gets into some trouble while selling booze for the local mob, their mutual fight for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.”

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. Probably Nicolas Cage he will only lend his voice, but it will be great to see him as a dragon.