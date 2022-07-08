Nicolas Cage played a character inspired by Viktor Bout in a 2005 film

Victor Bout He has become in recent days a much more popular figure than he already was for all the crimes he committed. This is the man the Russian government supposedly wants in exchange for the star of the WNBABrittney Griner. If this exchange takes place between both countries, USA win back the American athlete, but they’re giving up a man it took them decades to catch.

His deeds and crimes are so unbelievable that even Nicolas Cage I decided to play him in the movie ‘Lord of War‘ 2005. If the events of that movie are true, this man is truly the epitome of evil in the modern age. It supplied weapons to some of the most authoritarian regimes of the last 3 years and even supplied airplanes to USA.

Nicolas Cage’s interpretation of Viktor Bout

The producers of the film could not use the name of Victor Bout for obvious reasons, but they did use another Russian name for the character. his name is Yuri Orlov and the film depicts some of the biggest arms deals ever made by this charismatic global warfare technocrat.

Despite the main character’s fame as ‘The Merchant of Death’, Nicolas Cage decided to punish him and portray the more human aspects of the life of bout. The most infamous quote reveals a man who was determined to build an empire by selling as many weapons as possible. This is what he says Yuri Orlov at the beginning of the movie.

There are more than 550 million firearms in circulation around the world. That’s one firearm for every 12 people on the planet. The only question is: how do we arm the other 11?” Yuri Orlov in ‘The Lord of War’ from 2005

This is the man who Russia wants back in the country for whatever reason, he may have state secrets that could jeopardize the national security of the country. bout he is, after all, the biggest arms dealer to ever walk the face of the earth. When Brittney Griner returns to America through that deal, he will feel guilty for the rest of his life for allowing such a notorious criminal to roam the world freely.

You will think twice before deciding to accidentally take vape cartridges to a new country. If you get a chance to see that movie, you’ll have a better idea of ​​who Viktor Bout really is. Literally millions of lives are attributed to all the weapons he sold over the decades.