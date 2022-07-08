News Kiss | Marshmello x Khalid – Numb

YouTube music

Numb is the sparkling new single from the artist / producer with billions of streams Marshmello together with the multi-platinum superstar Khalid.

The star nominated for the GRAMMY Awards Marshmello continues its rise. Featuring top-of-the-line singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez And Jonas Brothers, totaled nearly 12 BILLION streams on Spotify. With around 40 MILLION monthly listeners she is one of the 40 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify and the third most subscribed artist to her YouTube channel.

World superstar and multi-platinum artist named in 2019 as one of Time’s most influential characters, Khalid started his career successfully, with the first single 5x PLATINO “Location“. She subsequently released the 2x PLATINUM certified debut album “American Teen“, Followed by the second PLATINUM certified album”Free Spirit“. Khalidwhich has been called a “Pop Prodigy” by Rolling Stonehas been streamed over 16 BILLION times worldwide, has been nominated for 6 GRAMMY Awards and has won numerous awards including 6 Billboard Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards, 1 Teen Choice Award, 1 MTV Video Music Award and 1 MTV Woodie Award.

Marshmello x Khalid – Numb – TEXT

I, I wanna get numb

And forget where I’m from

‘Cause lookin’ in your eyes

Like lookin ‘at the sun

I feel like you’re the moon

I feel like I’m the one

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb

I, I wanna get numb

And forget where I’m from

‘Cause lookin’ in your eyes

Like lookin ‘at the sun

I feel like you’re the moon

I feel like I’m the one

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb, numb

Wanna get numb, go crazy

Wanna wild out ’cause lately

Life’s so short but amazin ‘

Late night party in the basement

Hotel lobby and I’m wasted

Just reached into my savings

I’ll do it too if you take it

Yeah, life’s only what you make it

I, I wanna get numb

And forget where I’m from

‘Cause lookin’ in your eyes

Like lookin ‘at the sun

I feel like you’re the moon

I feel like I’m the one

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb

I just wanna get lost tonight and dance with you (oh)

I just wanna get way too high, let’s set the mood (set the mood)

You’re my fantasy, yeah, I don’t wanna fall asleep yet

There’s nothin ‘in this world I’d rather do

I, I wanna get numb

And forget where I’m from

‘Cause lookin’ in your eyes

Like lookin ‘at the sun

I feel like you’re the moon

I feel like I’m the one

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb

I, I wanna get numb

And forget where I’m from

‘Cause lookin’ in your eyes

Like lookin ‘at the sun

I feel like you’re the moon

I feel like I’m the one

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb

I wanna get numb, numb, numb, numb