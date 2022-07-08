new pirate game coming in november

Image : Ubisoft.

In 2013 came the one that for many is one of the best games of Assassin’s Creed until now: black-flag. What made this title so interesting is a different approach to the classic assassin theme versus Templars of the saga, focusing on pirates of the seas and with extremely fun ship combat.

From that aspect, precisely, was born Skull and Bones. The new game of Ubisoft That after several years in development, it will finally arrive very soon on PC and consoles. The game extracts and extends the elements of ships and pirates from black-flagadding a multiplayer component to fight side by side with friends and other players, or face them in combat.

Ubisoft has published a preview of the gameplay of Skull and Bones, detailing what can be done in the game game. The idea is to take control of a character who will start with a small ship but, after fulfilling many contracts and looting many other ships and forts, gradually improve the weapons, equipment and crew of the pirate ship. In addition to solo or cooperative missions, teams of up to 5 players can face each other in pirate ship battles.

Here is the new gameplay trailer for Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones | Gameplay Overview Trailer

Players will be able to choose what type of ship they want to use and customize, from ships that carry huge loads to ones focused on combat (but with less payload capacity) or speed (but with fewer weapons). You can modify the weapons and appearance of the ships, and in the various ports, find new contracts and things to do in the open world of the game.

Skull and Bones It arrives on November 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Google Stadia. After years of waiting, the idea of ​​returning to a game in the style of black-flag but focused only on its pirate element, it sounds very attractive.

New cinematic trailer for Skull and Bones