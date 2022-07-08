Just a week ago the second and definitive part of the fourth season of stranger things and the reception by the fans could not have been more positive. Netflix has already confirmed that the final season will arrive in 2024, but it will not mean goodbye to the upside down world and company. And now we know that Netflix will expand the Stranger Things universe with spin-offs. So he gave it to know the Variety portal, which has reported on the next steps of the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, and what project they have started working on beyond the new live action adaptation of Death Note that we told you about yesterday.

According to this source, the Duffer brothers have created the production company Upside Down Pictures, which will be in charge of giving life to their next projects. The most interesting of them will be a Stranger Things spin-off whose details are still unknown. We only know that it will be produced by the aforementioned Upside Down Pictures together with 21 Laps and that, as Ross and Matt Duffer confirmed in the past, won’t focus on characters like Eleven or Steve Harrington. It remains to be seen if they will be totally new characters or if one of the ones already known by the main series will be used.

Likewise, and without leaving this universe, Variety also confirms that the Duffers are working on a Stranger Things play. There are also no concrete details in this regard. Besides the adaptation of the manga and anime Death Notethe Duffer brothers are also developing a film adaptation of the book The Talisman, by Stephen King and Peter Straub, for which they will have the collaboration of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. There is no doubt that Stranger Things has propelled the Duffers to stardom and there are still plenty of stories to tell.