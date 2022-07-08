Netflix premiered a “tank” with Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio as protagonists | Chronicle

Netflix added to its streaming catalog a production that has everything to be a 10, but the star ingredient is that it brings together two of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

That’s right, the famous movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”in the United States), winner of two Oscars and which achieved several nominations in 2019, is now available to watch from the comfort of your home.

The service to watch series and movies integrated this production that lasts 2 hours and 41 minutes and is really a true success of the drama and comedy genre.

The film is directed and scripted by Quentin Tarantino. Meanwhile, the cast is made up of figures such as Margot Robbie, Al Pacino and Margaret Qualleyamong others.

A very important fact to keep in mind is that the film is suitable for people over 16 years of age. For his part, DiCaprio declared that the film “It’s a love letter to Hollywood”.

Synopsis for the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In the late 1960s, Hollywood begins to change and actor Rick Dalton tries to adapt to the new times. Together with his double, both experience problems in changing their habits, due to how rooted they are. At the same time, a relationship is born between Rick and the actress Sharon Tatewho was a victim of manson family in the massacre of 1969.

Despite the fact that the trailer does not advance much about this great work, it shows us the brutal aesthetics that the film has, with many tributes to a very turbulent time in Hollywood: the 60s. In this line, it should be noted that you are also going to see for the first time in history two legends like Brad Pitt and Leo Dicaprio together in action.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and the curious reason why they meet at dawn

Netflix: Brad Pitt and DiCaprio together in the film that is already all the rage on social networks.



In addition to sharing their passion for acting, the pair of friends became very close after recording Quentin Tarantino’s film and both developed the same hobby during quarantine: ceramics.

“Leo stops by my studio some nights. He brings Fat Sal’s sandwiches with salami, ham, provolone, peppers, lettuce and even French fries, and we make pottery until the wee hours of the morning (…)”Pitt told the English media a few months ago The Sun. “We have forged a kind of brotherhood that I value very much, really”revealed the actor at the time.