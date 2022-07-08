Netflix is ​​done with the new Johnny Depp movie

MADRID, July 8. (CultureLeisure) –

After winning the trial for slander against Amber HeardJohnny Depp returns to the cinema. The actor will play the French monarch Louis XV in the favoritethe new movie Maiwenn that Netflix France will premiere after his fifteen weeks in the cinema.

Although it was initially reported that Depp’s new film project would have the financing of the streaming servicedespite not being Netflix original content, now Variety deny the news. As a source close to the platform has revealed to the medium, Netflix has only acquired the exhibition rights after passing through theaters but will not support it monetarily.

The shooting of the favorite is taking place this summer entirely in FranceBeing the Palace of Versailles one of the featured locations, and will run for three months. The director herself co-stars in the film alongside the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, giving life to the countess Jeanne duBarrythe last mistress of Louis XV.





the favourite, first film in which Depp will have the leading role since Minamata (2020) by Andrew Levitasis produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Why Not Productions. Wild Bunch International (Titane) will handle worldwide sales. Yes ok the tape will be incorporated into the Netflix France catalog after its fifteen weeks in theaters, there is still no confirmation that the platform will do the same in other countries.

It has been more than a month since the resolution of the trial between Heard and Deppin which it was ruled that The actress had to pay ten million dollars in compensatory damages and five million in punitive damages to her ex-partner. For his part, the interpreter who gives life to Jack Sparrow must pay his ex-wife two million for the counterclaim filed by Heard.