Natalie Portman wields the hammer

yesHer career began 28 years ago when the French director Luc Besson cast her as Mathilda, the teenager who accompanies León, a hit man in The perfect assassin. Five years later, fans of starwars fell in love with Natalie Portman when she appeared as Queen Amidala/ Padmé (future mother of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia) in the Episode 1 of the intergalactic franchise.

Despite the fame gained and achieving a solid career in Hollywood, with the recent release of Thor: Love and Thunderthe Israeli wanted to show that she was more than an “actress with a pretty face” and at the end of the filming of the delivery of starwars He enrolled at Harvard University to study Psychology, from which he graduated. There is even an anecdote that tells that when the premiere of the tape was, Natalie could not attend the premiere of the Episode 1, since I was studying for some exams. And although her love for psychology was great, she returned to the cinema, an area that gave her an Oscar in 2011 for the black swan.

I still feel very receptive and open to seeking new experiences, as well as new challenges. I am grateful for everything I have been able to do in this time and I am very lucky to continue doing it and to be able to have a fun job. I pinch myself every day to know that I am not dreaming and I realize that acting is what I want and what I have to do”, said Natalie Portman in an interview with Excelsior when asked how he looks today in Hollywood.

Portman writes a new chapter in his history by joining the list of actors who play a superhero in Marvel. This was thanks to the invitation made by New Zealander Taika Waititi, winner of an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for JojoRabbitto take the magic hammer from Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and become Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunderfourth film of the god of thunder that reaches theaters, in which Portman steals all the attention, above Thor himself, now she is the one who wields the magical hammer called Mjolnir.

It was really Taika who came up with the idea and brought me the comics where Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor. It was very clear to me that I wanted to do it, because Taika is someone I admire and love very much. we couldn’t do together Thor: Ragnarök and I was excited to work with him and be able to play a superhero, so there was not much to think about, ”Portman shared through a chat via Zoom.

Portman, mother of five-year-old Amalia and eleven-year-old Aleph, first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe eleven years ago, when she was seen as scientist Jane Foster, the woman from planet Earth with whom he falls in love. god of thunder in Thor, tape directed by the Irishman Kenneth Brannagh. Two years later, in 2013, he returned with the same character in Thor, a dark world and now she is seen as empowered and as a superhero in Thor: Love and Thundertape for which he gained muscle mass.

I felt very lucky! The first time I wore the Mighty Thor costume I realized that he was finding a place as a superhero. I immediately called Taika and said, ‘Did I tell you how grateful I am!? This is the coolest thing ever,’” the 41-year-old actress shared.

When asked how important it is to bring to life on the screen a woman who is a free superhero, with self-love, with decision-making power and who even takes away Thor’s prominence, the also actress of closer Y V for Vendetta celebrated the power to reflect what happens today.

It is a very important moment to play a character like that, because there are many superheroes in the Marvel Universe, as well as in the film universe in general. I feel that young people have a great ability to use their imagination and see what they want to be or what different possibilities exist for a woman. Of course we have a lot of female superheroes around the world, there are a lot more leaders now and it’s amazing to me to live in a reality where there are more and more women in charge,” Portman reflected.

The production team filmed Thor: Love and Thunder in January of last year in Australia, the country of origin of Chris Hemsworth, with whom Natalie Portman has been a friend for more than ten years. The great relationship they have and that was born from the time they filmed in 2011 the first tape of Thorhas made their children friends and that both Natalie and her husband, the French Benjamin Millipied, maintain a close relationship with Hemsworth and his wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

When asked how her children took the idea that mom is Mighty Thor, the actress commented that this is the first time in their lives that they asked her to hurry up to go to work.

It’s so much fun to be able to do something that they love. They were very excited to walk me to the set, they loved that I was going to work and they are very excited that the movie was released. They also already have the doll and the action figures. Generally with other projects my children tell me: “don’t go to work, stay with us mommy” and on this occasion they told me that this was the most cool, who thanked me and even told me: “Go, go to work now”. So it really was a great opportunity,’ Portman concluded.

ABOUT MIGHTY THOR

In 1978 a saga of comics titled What If…? in which he considered what would have happened if Jane Foster had found and wielded Thor’s hammer. That idea led to the 2014 Jason Aaron comics showing Jane Foster becoming Mighty Thor. That premise is what is shown in the new film on the big screen.

