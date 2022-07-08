Natalie Portman: “The woman’s body is not the jurisdiction of the courts”

The actress who debuted at the age of 13 is now one of the most powerful women in Hollywood. And she is figuratively, by Thor, and in the real

Bill Natalie Portman (Jerusalem, 1981) that he is at that stage in his career where the priority is to impress the children. She has two, 5 and 10 years old, and she is proud that thanks to her return to the Marvel universe, the two of them would get up every morning during the entire filming of Thor: Love and Thunder with a crazy and explicit desire to lose his mother from sight. They forced me to go to work, she confesses. Now she is the boss, the scientist Jane Foster as well as Mighty Thor; the owner of the mythical and almighty hammer Mjolnir. The evidence of her power and dominance goes far beyond the muscular and very instagrammed physical change (They asked me to be as big as possible. It was an incredible challenge that ranged from the body to the simple state of mind, he says). Her tireless work, beyond acting, as a producer (now pending on the series Lady in the Lake), As a soccer club owner and women’s rights activist, she offers the true measure of her power and her, let’s face it, gargantuan life size.

I imagine that you are aware of the multiple interpretations that lend themselves to the fact that it is a woman who seizes the hammer that gives power to the god Thor. How many hammers are we from an equal society between men and women? I daresay there are still an infinite number of hammers left to seize. But I would emphasize that the two Thors, male and female, live together. And that’s the beauty of the movie. It is not about one, the goddess, replacing the other, the god, but about creating a common space in which both live with the same rights and opportunities. And that is the spirit we need in our society today, a spirit of sharing and cooperation. The fear generated by, so to speak, replacement is what feeds much of that feeling that we are experiencing against women. We are more powerful to the extent that we share power, obligations, life… In line, or not, with what he has just said, he recently spoke out very explicitly against the recent decision of the United States Supreme Court to repeal the right to abortion. I wrote that without that right she would never have been able to be the mother of her children as she is now… Yes, I know that one thing is related to another. I sincerely believe that having the freedom to choose when and how to have a family is what qualifies you to be a mother. It is basic for this to feel, first of all, that you can choose your own path, that you are not forced to do anything. A woman has to have the peace of mind that she feels ready to be a mother, although no one is ever really sure. But it is necessary to be aware that this is what you want to do at a given moment in your career and in your life, that you are economically qualified for it, that you have the right relationship with whomever you want… All of this is necessary for the well-being of the children, which is important. Circumstances have to be given for them to feel loved. The experience of children in the world is very much determined by the fact that their parents have made the decision to beget them completely freely. The government cannot force you to carry a pregnancy against your will. And that is what is happening in the United States right now. It is cruel and, from my point of view, it is illegal. A woman’s body or her health are not under the jurisdiction of the courts. What is happening in the Supreme Court is one of the greatest farces of today. With the sentence now final, what remains to be done? I wish I had the answer. But I know that there are many of us who are angry and ready to organize and fight. I wish I had the simple answer, but I don’t. You were one of the promoters of the movement Time’s Up. In recent years, Hollywood has experienced a real revolution to grant rights to women, to minorities… From this point of view, how do you understand what happened? Good question. I imagine that it is the turn for historians or social researchers. In any case, this reaction movement has been going on since the Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 protecting women’s freedom. It has been a long gestation process. No one can be surprised by what has happened in the Supreme Court. On the other hand, and to look for a hopeful side, in other countries such as Argentina or Ireland there are advances that no one would have ever imagined. In the film she plays a scientist. You yourself have scientific training. Do you consider it important to offer models in popular cinema that break with gender archetypes? Marvel itself sponsored a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program for girls. Any boy or girl should be able to study what they want without being limited by gender stereotypes. It is an anomaly that women are so underrepresented in these fields of knowledge. For this reason, it is especially exciting for me to participate in a film whose protagonist is an astrophysicist. As for my scientific training, I studied psychology, which in the United States is considered a soft science. And, the truth is, it is very helpful in my work, it helps me to try to understand why people do what they do. An actor is very much a psychologist. I think his interest extends even to football… That’s right, Angel City is the club that I’ve set up with other friends. One of the demands and fights when they set up the club was the equalization of salaries between male and female players. This debate is also active in Spain. It is always said that men charge more because they make more money. What do you have to say to that? The question is why do men make more money? And that has a lot to do with a history of more than 100 years and with the way how money is promoted, advertised and invested. Right now the comparison is impossible, but let’s give ourselves time. The Women’s World Cup has had promotion and the response of the people has been there. Female players in the United States are enormously popular. I hate to call it men’s and women’s football, it’s all football and that’s it. What he was saying is that the potential exists. Has been shown. In the world of tennis, for example, the balance is much more balanced, although equality has not yet been achieved. And that was possible thanks to the struggle maintained by women like Billie Jean King in a span of just 50 years. Let’s give women’s football the attention and publicity it deserves and we’ll see what happens in just 15 years. So let’s get back to talking about equalization. What do you think that the best player in the world is the Spanish Alexia Putellas? [Natalie Portman sonre y levanta el dedo pulgar a la vez que una voz pita el final de la entrevista con apenas unos segundos sobre el tiempo reglamentario].

