Natalie Portman, the evolution of the scientist Jane Foster to the superheroine ‘Mighty Thor’ in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Natalie Portman has a fundamental role as ‘Mighty Thor’ in the newly released ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ of the MCU, who will arrive to replace the God of Thunderinterpreted by Chris Hemsworth?

This is not a spoiler, however it is a small semblance to Natalie Portman and her evolution in the MCUin which we met her for the first time as Jane Foster in the movie ‘Thor’ in 2011.

The Oscar-winning actress has become one of the women most important within the MCU to the point of causing the fear of not seeing her again in any of her films, so her triumphant return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ raises high expectations among fans.

Who is Jane Foster?

The first appearances of Natalie Portman in the MCU were like Jane Fostera comic book character created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and artist Jack Kirby in the comic’Journey into Mystery’ #84 from 1962.

At that time, it was just a nurse who knows the Dr Donald Blake (Thor’s alter ego) and over time begins a relationship with him. However, it was in 1978 when the writer Don Glut and the illustrator Rick Hoberg they gave another meaning to the character in ‘What if?’ #10.

From Jane Foster to ‘Mighty Thor’

The first contact between Jane Foster and Thor happened with the investigation of the Einstein–Rosen bridges that the scientist carried out with the help of the scientist Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård) and her assistant darcy-lewis (Kat Dennings). Also, she helped Thor to retrieve the iconic hammer, the Mjölnir.

Over time, Jane Foster and Thor they begin to have mutual feelings between love and complicity, the rest is a story to tell.

This character of Natalie Portman is defined by her intelligence, she is a scientist who in fact as time goes by becomes a candidate for Nobel Prize for his studies in the field of astrophysics.

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’the great change of Jane Foster in ‘Mighty Thor’the successor of the God of Thunder, capable of Mjolnir. This time, Natalie Portman He appears in the most powerful and invincible way in the MCU.

Who is ‘Mighty Thor’?

In the comics, Jane Foster becomes ‘Mighty Thor’ just when the scientist finds herself in one of the most difficult fights… Against the breast cancerwhich was diagnosed after losing her husband and son in a car accident.

At first Odin was not satisfied that ‘Mighty Thor’ had the powers of the God of Thunder and even tries to finish her off, later realizing that she is worthy of her new powers.

Everytime that Jane Foster becomes ‘Mighty Thor’ turns out high counterproductive against cancerwhich causes it to metastasize, reaching stage four and having to confess what it is suffering to Thor and the rest of the Avengers.

The new Goddess of Thunder?

After several years of joining the ranks of the MCU, Natalie Portman went from being the scientist Jane Foster to powerful superheroine ‘Mighty Thor’making an inspiring and relevant hero’s journey at Marvel, coupled with his departure from the franchise.

Thanks to Taiki Waititi, Natalie Portman agreed to return and in the most powerful way, being the powerful ‘Mighty Thor’the new Goddess of Thundercapable of carrying the iconic Mjölnir. The appearance of an actress in the MCU has been an evolution both in real life and in fiction.

