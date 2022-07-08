Nancy González: who is the designer captured for fur trafficking – Investigation – Justice

The renowned Colombian bag designer Nancy Teresa González de Barberi was one of those captured by the National Police within Operation Yacaréwhich located and arrested an organization suspected of trafficking exotic skins to the United States.

(Also read: This was the capture of the designer Nancy González for fur trafficking).

González is the founder of CI Diseño y Moda International SAS, a company created in 1998 in Cali, her hometown. After more than two decades in the fashion industry, she has become one of the most famous bag designers in the worldas indicated on your brand’s website.

Over the years he has been characterized by “his innovative use of precious leathers and a distinct color palette, his bags have become instant classics,” states the site.

Nancy González has been recognized for her original bag designs. Photo: Home

Her career as an international designer began in 1998, when she presented her eight-piece collection at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury store based in New York City, United States.

Since then her designs have been gaining great recognition worldwide, reaching the hands of celebrities such as Meryl Streep, who used one of her bags in the popular production ‘The devil wears fashion’; Kristin Davis, from ‘Sex and the City’, and Britney Spears.

In addition, her creations have appeared in fashion magazines such as Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

(You can read: Nancy González: How much is a designer bag worth?).

One of the bags from the Nancy González brand. Photo: Home

Its great hallmark is, according to its page, that its products have an innovative design and are “handmade” in Cali, by “a team of local artisans with remarkable manual skill of ancestral origin.”

He currently works with his son, Santiago Barberi, who is the president and creative director of his company and has driven the company to achieve its global expansion.

The Nancy Gónzalez collection is sold in more than 300 luxury stores around the world, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, among others. She has two boutiques in Seoul, Korea, and recently opened a third outpost at IFC Mall in Hong Kong.

(Keep reading: The scolding of Jhonier Leal for ridicule at the hearing for the death of Mauricio Leal).

The capture

This Friday, González was captured in her luxurious residence located south of Cali, accused ofand make wallets, bags and various products with the skins of babillas, caimans, snakes, among other wild species.

Together with her, Diego Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo and Jhon Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo were captured, accused of “the commercial maneuvers to guarantee the exit of the articles from Colombia,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The capture of the renowned handbag designer Nancy González de Barberi for alleged trafficking in exotic animal skins. She is wanted for extradition by the US. @TIME pic.twitter.com/62vKxXhwtm — UinvestigativaET (@Uinvestigativa) July 8, 2022

According to the authorities, those captured contacted citizens in Valle and convinced them to travel to the United States to take the items, indicating that, if they asked them something, they should say that they were gifts for family or friends, but really the final destination of the products were luxury stores and internationally recognized exhibitions.

The investigation established that each traveler allegedly received air tickets and $600 for living in the United States. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the articles were sent “without the permits of the environmental authorities and evading the regulations established by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)”.

(Also: Archila declares today in the Prosecutor’s Office in a case of alleged robbery of peace resources).

ELTIEMPO.COM