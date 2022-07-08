Monkeypox in Mexico: cases rise; there are at least 12 infections; sees states in which there are and symptoms

The monkeypox in Mexico and the world keeps moving on. In the last few hours, three new cases have been confirmed in the country: one in Nuevo León and two in the State of Mexico, which would add up to at least 12 infections throughout the Republic.

What are the states where monkeypox infections have been identified?

The states in which they have been reported are:

Nuevo Leon: a case

State of Mexico: two cases

Mexico City: four cases

Jalisco: five cases

The new confirmed cases

The Health authorities of Nuevo León did not give further details about the identity of the person who contracted the disease, while those of the State of Mexico reported that they are two men, residents of the municipalities of Chimalhuacán and Zumpango.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox, or monkeypox, is characterized by the following symptoms:

Skin rashes in the form of blisters

Fever

Headache

Back pain

Muscle pains

Lack of energy

What are the measures and recommendations to avoid infections?

Francisco Monroy López, expert from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explained that the preventive measures learned from the COVID-19 pandemic may be valid to prevent the monkey pox.

Measures and recommendations:

Use of face masks

constant hand washing

Use of alcohol-based disinfectant, such as hand sanitizer

healthy distance

In addition to avoiding contact with wild or exotic fauna, the specialist of the UNAM points out that it is essential that there is a timely notification to the health authorities in the event of any suspicion:

“If there is discomfort, headache and muscle pain or fever, you must go to a doctor trained to attend and recommend the measures to follow,” he indicates.

What to do if you live with someone infected or suspicious?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if you live with someone infected or suspected of being infected, the following should be taken into account:

Risk can be reduced by limiting contact with people who have suspected or confirmed monkeypox

If you need to have physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, because they are a health worker or live together, isolate the infected person and cover any skin breaks, if possible (for example, by wearing clothing over the eruption)

When you are physically close to them, you should wear a mask, especially if they are coughing or have injuries to their mouth

A mask must also be used

Skin-to-skin contact should be avoided, whenever possible, and disposable gloves should be used if there is any direct contact with the lesions.

Face coverings should be worn when handling any clothing or bedding if the person is unable to do so themselves

They should wash their hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with the infected person, their clothing, sheets, towels, and other items or surfaces they have touched or may have come into contact with. with your rash or respiratory secretions (for example, utensils, dishes)

The person’s clothing, towels, sheets, and eating utensils should be washed with warm water and detergent. Also, clean and disinfect any contaminated surfaces, as well as dispose of contaminated waste (eg, dressings) properly

How is monkeypox spread?

The monkey pox It is transmitted from person to person, by direct contact. It is not spread by air, water or food.

Can be transmitted by exposure to exhaled droplets and by contact with infected skin lesions or contaminated materials

How long does monkeypox infection last?

The disease may resolve on its own within 14 to 21 days, according to experts; however, it is recommended that, in the event of any symptoms, you go for a medical check-up.

What is monkeypox?

The monkey pox is a jungle zoonosis with incidental human infections that generally occur in forested parts of central and western Africa, according to the WHO.

The monkeypox results from infection by a virusmember of the genus orthopoxviruses of the family Poxviridae (subfamily Chordopoxvirinae), and is closely related to the smallpox virus.