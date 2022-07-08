Miles Teller wanted to be smart with Tom Cruise but lost out

the actor of Top Gun: Maverick revealed that he had a minor allergic reaction on set. When he wanted to make a joke about it, his colleague was even more witty.

Several weeks have passed since the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and the film continues to speak. Not only did it become the highest grossing opening in the history of the career of Tom Cruisewith $1.1 billion grossed, but also proved that when sequels are made with love and dedication, they can be even better than the original films.

The sequel to top gun was starred by Tom Cruise but also by figures like Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. It was the latter who had a more important role since he had to embody Roosterthe son of Goose that in the first tape he had been the best friend of Maverick and had died from a failed jet ejection. So the chemistry between Cruise and Teller it was crucial; on how they got along depended much of the success of the story.

It seems that the relationship between the two was so good that there was even room for humor. In an interview with seth meyers, Miles Teller remembered how it was one of the stories that he will never forget about the filming of Top Gun: Maverickwhich included a visit to the doctor, a bath in oatmeal and a joke in which he lost out with Tom Cruisewho was much quicker and more insightful than him with his answer.

+Miles Teller’s allergy

On the set of Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller he ended one day with an allergic reaction to a test flight with the rest of the team. As recalled by the protagonist of whiplashwhen he got off the jet he had the body “covered in hives from head to toe”. In fact, he noted: “We landed and it was like, ‘Man, I don’t feel too good.’ I was very hot and everything totally itched”. For this reason, the production decided to take him to the doctor.

teller She recalled that the night she had the allergic reaction, she ended up taking an oatmeal bath to reduce the itching. “I have sensitive skin all over my body, to be honest”he said between laughs. Then she remembered: “I went to the doctor and had the result of the blood test. He had: flame retardant, pesticide and jet fuel in his blood. So, I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this is great.’ The next day I went to the set and Tom he told me. ‘How was she, Thousands?’ and I said, ‘Well, it looks like I have jet fuel in my veins.’ And without even flinching, Tom He tells me: ‘I was born with that, boy’”.