Medicine: Maria Teresa Abreu

LDr. María Teresa Abreu, Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology and Director of the Center for Crohn’s and Colitis at the University of Miami Health System, cannot remember a time when she did not want to be a doctor.

A second-generation American, born to Cuban immigrants, she learned from her parents the value of education and work. “I had the wonderful and tireless support of my family who valued education above all else,” she shares from her Florida practice.

“My outlook on life and my relationship with others is determined by my heritage and I see this as a gift given to me by my family through the history that brought them to the United States.”

“I fell in love with medicine from an early age because of the need to be a critical thinker at all times and solve the puzzle of someone’s illness,” she recalls. “Eventually I decided to dedicate myself to gastroenterology and, in particular, to specialize in the study of IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease). My passion for this specialty developed as a result of my mentor, Dr. Stephan Targan. He recognized early on that I had what he calls the eye of the tiger, and that meant he had focus and determination to get things right. He inspired me to follow this path.”

Now, at the Abreu Laboratory at the University of Miami, his research focuses on the genetic and environmental factors that contribute to the development of IBD in Latinos. This research began with the observation that many of his patients of Latino descent were the first in their family history to be diagnosed with IBD. Curious as to what was driving this phenomenon, PASSION FOR MEDICINE began building the University of Miami IBD Center Clinical Phenotype Database and Tissue Repository, which now contains one of the largest numbers of Latino samples in the country. His rigorous data collection allowed him to publish the first description of the phenotype, as well as its genetic characterization.

“The most important quality of a doctor is to be meticulous and make sure you don’t cut corners with someone else’s life,” is how he explains the thinking behind his methodology. “It also means having intellectual curiosity to go beyond the obvious. I always try to stimulate this curiosity in those around me, constantly asking questions for which I do not have the answer. It is very important to have critical thinking in medicine and never accept something at face value. Even when we think we know something, it’s probably just the beginning of an understanding of a process.”

This relentless curiosity and passion for helping IBD patients lead normal lives, exploring the science that leads to these solutions, resulted in his recognition in 2019 with the Sherman Award, the highest distinction in his specialty, Awarded to physicians, surgeons, and researchers whose exceptional and pioneering contributions are transforming IBD care. Dr. Abreu will also be the first Latina to chair the American Association of Gastroenterology in the United States in 2024, and only the fifth woman in more than 100 years of history to chair the organization, which she interprets as the beginning of an important change in a predominantly male-dominated field.

One of Dr. Abreu’s goals is to create equal opportunities for all: “I believe that in order to increase the number of Latino and African-American physicians we have to be intentional very early in our educational system, and provide these students with opportunities that are free from the biases and negativity that could hold them back. This includes programs in high school, college, and even medical school, so minorities have an equal opportunity based on their potential to get into competitive training programs.”

Diversity in her field, she says, is key: “The fact that I speak Spanish as a native language and having lived among people from Latin America gives me the opportunity to connect with patients in a way that I might not be able to if I didn’t understand the culture. I would like to believe that this allows me a secret passageway to their concerns, even when they are inhibited from freely sharing them.”

“I have always seen and will continue to see the practice of medicine as a privilege,” he concludes, “and I hope to inspire this in my students. I am optimistic about technological advances in medicine such as artificial intelligence, because I can see the fragility of a system that depends on a doctor who gathers information and tries to arrive at the correct diagnosis. Unbelievably, it seems to work most of the time, however one can imagine that AI is going to help doctors help their patients more than they currently can. The ability to marry medicine and science is the most powerful way to make a positive difference in the lives of patients.

Although I have dedicated myself to understanding and unraveling Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, there are many important questions to address in medicine. I am hopeful that there will continue to be people with that same drive to have a deeper understanding of the human condition.” N