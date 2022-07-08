Mark Wahlberg’s golf mansion

Golf is not only enjoyed by amateurs or professionals. Celebrities and other athletes also love to play, including action man Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg is known for movies like Ted, Invincible, The Italian Job, The Fighter, and The Departed.

An avid golfer, the 50-year-old actor and businessman is known for attending several golf events, including the Genesis Open, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the Sony Open in Hawaii. He is also the co-owner of Flecha Azul Tequila, a company founded by PGA Tour professional Abraham Ancer and Mexican businessman Aron Marquez.

The former rapper-turned-golf-certified actor’s love is no secret. In fact, when his incredibly disciplined daily schedule was revealed in 2018, one detail that immediately caught the attention of the internet was that Marky Mark hit the green almost every day; right after the post-workout meal and shower, before the post-game snack and recovery session in the cryo chamber.

Golf course in the backyard Not only that, but Wahlberg owns an impressive mansion with a short golf course in the Beverly Park neighborhood. His large estate is rumored to be a golf paradise with a five-hole layout. That’s right, he has a miniature golf course in his backyard!

Wahlberg paid a whopping $8.25 million for the spectacular mansion in 2008, but the current market value is estimated to be around $87.5 million. If Wahlberg gets the asking price of $87.5 million, it will be the second-largest home sale of the year after taking the top spot in a $141 million transaction.

Five years after closing the deal, the Wahlberg house was completed. It includes 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a movie theater, a two-story library, and an outdoor skate park. It also has a huge gym, kitchen, several bars and a wine cellar.

However, it is the par 3 golf course that has most people excited. Wahlberg showcased the course earlier this year when he had some friendly competition with Abraham Ancer on par 3 layouts. Built by Back Nine Greens, the setup features a mini-constellation of fun greens, deep alabaster bunkers and multiple chipping areas. and pitching.

The entire property is surrounded by canyons, and the farthest tee is carved into the top of a slope. He plays a little over 120 yards, but not just any guest can hit from him. Only Wahlberg’s closest friends enjoy that privilege.