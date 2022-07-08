Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo not called up for the tour

The season of Manchester United. The club announced today the list of players called up for the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. The absence of, inevitably stands out Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is one of the 4 players absent from the list issued by the new manager Erik Ten Hag. The absence of CR7 is motivated for family reasons: this is the official explanation of United. Along with him, Phil is excluded JonesBrandon Williams and Andreas Pereira.