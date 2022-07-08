Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo not called up for the tour
The Portuguese will be absent on the summer tour
The season of Manchester United. The club announced today the list of players called up for the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. The absence of, inevitably stands out Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is one of the 4 players absent from the list issued by the new manager Erik Ten Hag. The absence of CR7 is motivated for family reasons: this is the official explanation of United. Along with him, Phil is excluded JonesBrandon Williams and Andreas Pereira.
“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the group leaving for Thailand as he has been granted an additional vacation period to deal with a family problem”, this is the official note of the Red Devils. Here is the full list:
GOALKEEPERS: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar
DEFENDERS: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek
FORWARDS: Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho
