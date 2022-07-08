Man City let Raheem Sterling quit for Chelsea transfer even though only Lionel Messi has more contributions on the net for Pep

RAHEEM STERLING was photographed on a zipline while visiting his hometown of Jamaica this week.

And his gradual downward slide from the top reflects how the striker’s time has been at Manchester City over the past 16 months.

Accepting Chelsea’s offer – which could reach £ 55 million – for the England international is a good business move from the Etihad hierarchy.

Also consider Sterling’s £ 300,000 a week salary and the difference between selling him now and letting him go for nothing next summer is around £ 70 million!

It would go against club policy to allow such a valuable asset to drift in the last 12 months of his contract.

But even so, allowing Sterling to join one of the top four rivals is something of a Pep Guardiola gamble.

As recently as February, the City boss admitted how crucial the 27-year-old has been to the huge success they have had since taking office in summer 2016.

He then said: “There are ups and downs but no one doubts how important it is and it is proving it.

If we count the amount of games he’s played since we’ve been together, that’s a lot. He was a key player ”.

Statistics confirm this. Since Guardiola took office six years ago, Sterling has scored 120 goals, with 66 assists.

Most read in the Premier League

SUN BINGO GET £ 50 BONUSES AND 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Only one player Pep coached during his 15 years as a manager has better numbers: Lionel Messi.

As Sterling packs his bags, Julian Alvarez boards a plane from Buenos Aires ready for a new life in Manchester. The Argentinian striker, 22, comes with a great reputation after his stint at River Plate.

Yet filling Sterling’s boots will be a tall order for the £ 14 million ace. The former Liverpool man leaves the Etihad with his place in the city’s folklore assured.

After arriving in 2015, a year before Guardiola, Sterling made a total of 337 appearances, scoring 131 goals and contributing 94 assists.

This put him a step away from entering the top ten of the club’s all-time goal list.

He has won four of his last five Prem titles and has also won six national cups and two Community Shields.

The only trophy Sterling missed at City was the Champions League, and it was Chelsea who denied it to him in the 2021 final.

Letting go of Sterling and fellow striker Gabriel Jesus, albeit for a combined figure of nearly £ 100 million, City are greeting Prem a lot of experience.

But with Sterling being dropped in the aftermath of a Manchester derby defeat at Etihad in March last year, it looked like this was going to be the end of the game.

BENCH WARMER

Having been an automatic starter for so long, he suddenly found himself sidelined for the biggest games.

His next 30 appearances – many of them off the bench – produced just two goals, even though there was a starring role in between for England at Euro 2020.

During that time, Sterling said he wanted to be sure he would play regularly before committing to a new deal at Etihad.

Clearly it wasn’t, even though the striker had another purple spot on either side of Christmas when he looked so much more like his old self.

In late April, he insisted that all talks could wait until the end of the season.

It proved to be a smart move, as Sterling returned to the bench for both matches of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

It was the same story for the last two league games, including the decisive final matchday victory over Aston Villa.

Then he came off the bench to trigger City’s comeback. However, City had already secured the signings of Erling Haaland and Alvarez, so Sterling could see the writing on the wall.