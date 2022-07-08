Machine Gun Kelly Shares Fun Parenting Moment With Daughter Casie, Rocks Out With Beyonce And Jay-Z

Ads

The coolest dad in the world! Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie just had an epic moment together, playing with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The 33-year-old Good Mourning actor took to Instagram on Thursday July 7 to share a video of himself and his 13-year-old playing the 2003 song, “Crazy in Love.”

In the hilarious clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen rapping and dancing on a porch as viewers glorify their performance.

“Parenting,” the lead singer of Tickets to My Downfall, who shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon, captioned the post.

The karaoke party comes less than a week after the musician went viral for sharing a video of himself breaking a glass of champagne on his head after his concert at Madison Square Garden on June 28.

In the snippet, Kelly gives a speech to his guests as girlfriend Megan Fox stands behind him. The “Bad Things” artist says, “I don’t give a damn, brother. I don’t give a damn, ”as he sports a bloody face.

The My Life In Pink star then posted updated shots of her injuries via Instagram the next day, showing a slashed eyebrow. The Texas native also shared a photo merry-go-round in which his face, hands, and pink fishnet shirt are stained with blood. “NYC you are my damn Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

The “Emo Girl” singer continued to discuss the incident during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 29. “You know when you clink a glass of champagne with a fork for [get people’s attention]? ” he asked, “Yeah, well, I didn’t have a fork.”

After host Seth Meyers joked, “You know, in medicine, they call it ‘ask it,” Kelly replied, “Yeah, I had a serious case of that last night.”

When asked by Meyers, 48, how he felt at the start of the show, the Big Time Adolescence actor replied, “I feel like shit.” The former Saturday Night Live alum also joked about the Empire State Building glowing pink for Kelly’s big performance in MSG.

“[It] it was pink last night in honor of your album. This is a big deal. They decided to do it before they heard you’re the kind of guy who smashes a glass against his head, ”joked the comedian.

Kelly’s concert also made headlines when she brought Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker on stage to sing “Die in California” shortly after news that the Blink-182 drummer had been rushed to hospital for a pancreatitis.

The Meet the Barkers alum was released from ICU last week with a source telling Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday July 6 that “Travis is much better off, well enough that he’s been out of the house for July 4th and move on. time with children “.

The insider added: “They had a nice relaxing beach vacation.”

