Love and Thunder will return in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will include two characters from Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder: the goats.

At Christmas it will come up Disney + Guardians of the Galaxy: The Christmas Speciala Christmas special written and directed by James Gunn and inspired by the historian Star Wars: The Holiday Specialin which i Guardians they will return to Earth and discover the customs of the earthly natal.

In the course of an interview granted to Marvel.com, Chris Pratt (interpreter of Peter Quill alias Star-Lord) revealed that the screaming goats we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder will appear in the Christmas special to maintain a sense of continuity with the film Taika Waititi:

[Waititi] wanted James [Gunn] used goats. James picks up where he left off Taika, and he stuck us with some space goats. Generally [i registi dell’MCU non continuano con gli elementi di altri registi] but I think Taika follows his rules… You will see that there are a couple of things he did that I think were kind of a joke for James. It’s a bit like that typical area of ​​improvisation where you see what you can adapt with.

The special, coming up Disney + at Christmas, it will be inspired by the classic Christmas special of Star Warsa television movie of the 1978 part of the expanded universe of Star Wars and broadcast for the first and only time on November 17th. Disney has adopted a similar strategy with High School Musical: The Musical – The series and with LEGO Star Wars – The Holiday Specialboth of whom arrived on the platform last Christmas.

According to the first rumors, the plot will follow Groot (Vin Diesel) as he returns to his home planet, the Planet Xwith Star-Lord and team members. Gunn also confirmed that the special will introduce “one of the greatest MCU characters of all time” and that it will contain fundamental information for the vision of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.