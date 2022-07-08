Love and Thunder marks a new milestone in the Marvel Universe

MADRID, July 8. (CultureLeisure) –

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, is already in cinemas and it does so by establishing a new milestone within the UCM. And one as unexpected as it is cheeky, since the film directed by Taika Waititi has included for the first time in a Marvel moviea scene that includes a nude

Chris Hemsworth’s new film adventure as the God of Thunder has obtained the usual rating in Marvel movies, PG-13 in the United States and in Spain not recommended for children under 12 years. A category that is usually given to films with some disturbing images, violent content, explicit language or suggestive material.

Such seems to be the case of Thor: Love and Thunder, since the new cinematographic adventure of Hemsworth as the God of Thunder surely has broken the schemes to not a few fans and Kevin Feige himself being the first to include a nude scene. Pixelated, yes, but naked, after all.





and although it is not specified what this scene is referred to, it is logical to think that could be referring to the one that caused the most impact among Marvel fans when Marvel released the trailer.

said sequence took place when Russell Crowe’s Zeus strips Thor of his garments, leaving it completely uncovered before those present and showing off her tight buttocks. That yes, despite the God of Thunder appeared deprived of his attire, do not forget that some pixels also appeared covering the embarrassments of the chiseled Asgardian god.