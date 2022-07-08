Kylie Jenner slams TikToker “lying” who claims she heard her son crying in the house

Ads

Kylie Jenner accused a TikTok user of “lying to get attention” after she claimed she heard her son cry while delivering an Instacart order.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 24, posted a video Thursday of herself making sandwiches and then moved on to the comment sections to fight one by one Pablo Tamayo’s claims to see inside. of his house.

“No one goes through the gate!” Jenner wrote in a since-deleted comment, noting that “there is no river” on his property despite Tamayo’s story.

“Lying to get attention rubs me the wrong way, sorry,” he continued, adding in a second comment, “I didn’t order it. ! he was informed via the app. also lied about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??

Jenner denied that Pablo Tamayo heard his son cry.kyliejenner / TikTok

After promising to share a sandwich recipe “soon”, the “Kardashians” star told his TikTok followers that they hadn’t seen Tamayo’s original video, “if you don’t know what I’m talking about, keep going.”

The social media upload came a day after Tamayo claimed he had entered Jenner’s property to deliver a packet of peppers from Erewhon Market in a video titled “YOU CAN DO THIS ST UP.”

User TikTok claimed he was taken through Jenner’s gate and took a look at his home.

thisisntpalblo / TikTok

View presentation

“This whore could have paid me more,” he said in the video shot inside his car. “Her name is Ashton, so I guess it’s his assistant or something.”

Tamayo went on to say that he was taken through a gate and “through this little path with, like, a river under it,” adding, “I just went to Kylie’s house.”

Jenner shares her two children with boyfriend travis Scott.kyliejenner / Instagram

The alleged Instacart worker made it clear that he had “looked inside” the house leaving the food at the door.

“I see all these assistants, all these waitresses and shit. I haven’t seen Kylie, I haven’t seen Stormi, but I swear I heard a little boy scream, ”Tamayo said, referring to Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed.

Jenner eventually used the peppers in question to make sandwiches for herself and boyfriend Travis Scott, documenting the process via her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

“Bae said I want a sandwich,” the makeup mogul captioned a photo of pickles, two types of mustard, turkey breast, cheddar cheese, and hoagie sandwiches.

“It looks beautiful,” he could hear from behind the camera. “Omg and mine.”

