Kylie Jenner proudly displays pore closeup and real skin texture in new video for her cosmetics brand

KYLIE Jenner proudly displayed a close-up video of her pores and real skin texture.

It comes as she continues to promote new products from her beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.

Taking her Instagram stories, Kylie, 24, took fans behind the scenes on a shoot for the company she is both founder and model of.

She shared a selfie clip as she reclined in a director’s chair as her glam team got to work.

A makeup artist applied a brush to her face and a stylist lifted her hair as Kylie used the camera to zoom.

She showed her true skin texture, including the visible pores on her cheeks.

Although she was mostly bare-faced, it appears the mother of two was wearing some of her pink conditioner.

Conditioner is just one of the new Kylie Cosmetics products that has been busy promoting to her social media followers.

Filming underway has seen the reality star sharing loads of photos and clips for fans to talk about.

A new video ad for the bright balm and lip gloss saw Kylie walking up and down to the camera.

Kylie has been praised by her fans in the past for stripping everything, and often it’s not just her face that shows.

Recently, she wowed and confused her followers by posting and then deleting two images of her posing in a wet dress that showed off her curves.

Fans were divided on the NSFW-themed look, with some commenting on how sexy it was and others saying it wasn’t flattering.

Criticism aside, the beauty mogul has been praised for his honest posts about life after the birth of her second child.

She recently revealed that she “faced tons of back and knee pain” as she resumed her workouts and tried to lose weight from her baby.

Kylie continues to proudly display her body five months after giving birth to a baby whose name is still unknown.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been lauded for “normalizing normal bodies” as she shares photos like a blunt snap of her stomach with her baby’s feet resting on it.

He also shares a four-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

