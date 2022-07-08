Kylie Jenner applauds the bellhop who claimed to be a HORRIBLE tipper and her son was screaming in a $ 36 million mansion

KYLIE Jenner reciprocated with a round of applause to a delivery boy who announced the tip in a viral TikTok video.

The driver also said he could hear the star’s son yelling at his $ 36 million mansion as he left the order.

5

The drama came after TikToker Pablo Tamayo revealed he was paid $ 12 to pick up an order for some peppers from the Erewhon upscale grocery store.

Arriving at the delivery address, he noticed that the mansion looked familiar and was the home of 24-year-old Kylie.

Outside security confirmed that it was the reality star’s home, although the order was placed under a different name.

A Kardashian fan himself, Pablo was “nervous” and “shaking” as he walked through the front gate and approached the front door of Kylie’s Holmby Hills megapad.

“I can look around the house, I see all these assistants, all these maids and shit,” Pablo said in the video.

“I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” he added, referring to Kylie’s newborn son.

However, Kylie has since tackled the now viral post with a video of her own.

He showed sandwiches made with peppers and plenty of mayonnaise before taking a huge bite.

SANDWICH SHOWDOWN

But it was in the comments that Kylie banged her bellboy.

“Nobody goes through the gate!” she wrote, accusing Pablo of “lying to get attention”.

He also addressed his claims that he only received $ 12 for the order and heard his son cry.

“I didn’t order it myself. He was informed via the app.

“[He] he also lied about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry ”.

The war of words was widely re-shared online by KarJenner fanatics, with Kylie later deleting her defensive comments.

While many found the situation amusing, others urged the driver to “calm down”.

Some fans have also raised doubts about his claims that he would be allowed to walk through the gates of Kylie’s house and be able to see through the windows.

GOOD TEAM

Whether Pablo has seen them or not, there is no doubt that Kylie has a great team of personal assistants and beauty experts around her.

In fact, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has an eight-member glam team behind her mind-boggling looks.

The talented team includes hair, makeup, styling and nail specialists.

Kylie also has a number of personal assistants including blonde beauty Maguire Amundsen.

The reality star shares Stormi, four, and her newborn son, whose name is still unknown, with rapper Travis Scott.

However, the two don’t coexist.

5

5