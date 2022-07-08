Kourtney Kardashian nearly pops out of tiny pink bikini in sexy video at daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday party

KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her incredible curves in a tiny pink bikini at her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday party.

The 43-year-old reality star was enthralled as she filmed herself in a cross-strapped top and high-waisted pants at the party.

4

Kourtney accessorized her plaid swimsuit with a baby pink bucket hat and 70s-style sunglasses.

She wore her hair in a smooth slick and framed her features with a nude lipstick.

The Hulu star shared the video at Penelope’s pink-themed pool party, which included a huge slide, two cakes, and vegan meals.

Poosh’s founder has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband Travis Barker also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

After the reality star and Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became the stepmother of Travis’ teenage children.

The Kardashians star has faced countless rumors that she may be expecting her fourth child.

She recently shared photos of her romantic getaway in Milan, Italy with her new husband.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a black wrap dress.

Fans of the eagle-eyed Kardashian claimed they spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They went to the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

“Pregnant?” one asked while another said: “A child?”

FIGHT OF THE CHILD

One said: “She is pregnant!”

On the family reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Kourtney’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to become pregnant with a fourth child.

In a recent episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV star and Travis underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

4

4