Kourtney Kardashian covers stomach with latex coat and feathers after fans suspect she is pregnant with fourth child

KOURTNEY Kardashian covered her stomach in a sexy latex coat and feathers after her fans suspected she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Kourtney, 43, uploaded sexy snapshots of herself to Instagram.

5

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum sat on the white sofa with one knee while teasing the other long leg.

THE! the star wore a shiny coat that covered her from top to bottom.

The feathers on the coat sleeves were long enough to wrap around his hands.

Except for two long locks, Kourtney pulled her black hair back into a bun.

She also wore matching high heels and fancy earrings to complete the stunning look.

Kourtney turned her head and cast a sensual look at the camera.

In the next image, The Kardashians star crossed her long legs as she leaned back on the sofa.

The coat had a cutout that flaunted her neckline and hinted that she was without a bra.

Most read in Entertainment

Kourtney promoted her Hulu show and wrote, “Playing disguises in my trailer.”

She recently got a first look at the second season of The Kardashians and shared an image from her trailer for Star Wagon’s makeup and hair in a studio lot.

LIFE AS A MARRIED

The reality star shares three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband, Travis Barker, 46, also has two sons, Landon, 18; and Alabama, 16, with her ex Shanna Moakler.

After the reality star and Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became the stepmother of Travis’ teenage children.

THE CHILD’S VOICES

As their relationship heated up, KUWTK fans speculated that the TV star might be pregnant.

Viewers followed Kourtney’s journey to have a baby on her show.

The Hulu show filmed her unconventional methods of getting pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with her friend Steph Shepherd, 32, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried when she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

In another scene, she confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV personality and alternative rocker underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

Kourtney hasn’t dealt with baby buzz so far, but continued to show off her stomach in little tops.

Recently, Kourtney posed in a sheer bra that sported underboob and held a box of crackers near her face.

She showed part of her flat stomach, which was visible in the shot, among the rumors about the baby.

5

5