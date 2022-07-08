Known street vendor returned to school and got 4 and 5 memete

Richard Vallejos, known as the “Paraguayan DiCaprio”, announced a very important achievement for him: having returned to school and with outstanding grades.

In 2016, he became very popular on social networks due to the memes that were made of him comparing him to the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Today, at 35, he is in the seventh grade and studies with his partner Fátima López, 28.

Both work during the day and go at night to the Colegio Nacional Amanecer, in Caacupemí, Areguá.

“Thank God we have an institution where we can continue our studies, which we could not finish due to the economic scarcity of our families,” he told EXTRA the man, who was a representative of the street vendors in the Autopista area, in Asunción.

He is currently in charge of the educational institution. He lives there, does the cleaning and also has a little box where he sells various products.

Being so close to the classrooms, he knew that this was the opportunity he had longed for. “I told my wife: love, I want to study and I want you to study too,” she recalled.

He commented that now he sees with his own eyes the shortcomings in Paraguayan education and that it is necessary to invest more in it.

“In Paraguay it is very difficult for us to raise the citizen because education is very low; sometimes there is not even chalk because the government does not send, they have to buy the teachers, ”he lamented.

But he is very happy with what he is achieving, since he recently took his first exams and got only 4 and 5. “I was very excited because there are so many people who criticized me for my spelling, that I don’t know how to write, that I am illiterate,” he said. But despite those words, he never doubted her ability and his knowledge.

Today his message is one of encouragement for those who could not finish their studies and were left with that wish: “To the lady, the gentleman, the boys and the girls, I say that they have God, the one who makes us great, that they have strength and that it is never too late to study; If the time comes, take advantage of it”.

Regarding the nickname given to him years ago, he says he is grateful: “I never lost my fame.”