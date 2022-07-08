Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox over a fake sex tape

Unfortunately, however, it goes along with his fame

a long string of complaints and lawsuits

including the most recent by the well-known American star

Kim Kardashian

who threatened to

suing the platform because of an alleged sex tape

contained in one of the games available to users.

In the last episode of the tv series

The Kardashians

the six-year-old son of the celebrity, Saint, stumbled upon the banner in question and showed it to his mother, who exclaimed, “I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to shave them at the f * *** or soil “.

“That’s not good at all, Saint was on Roblox yesterday when a fucking thing appeared and he started laughing at an image with my face on it,” Kardashian confided later in the episode, describing the accident to her ex-husband

Kanye West

. “It was a game someone created that said ‘Kim’s New Sex Tape’ when you clicked on it.”

Roblox banned the game’s developer, claiming he never had anything to do with the footage

. “The video was never available on our platform,” a spokesperson said. “We have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including the

zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind

that violate our rules. The link to the video that bypassed our filters was quickly removed and fortunately it was only visible to an extremely limited number of users on the platform. “

The incident therefore adds to the long series of subpoenas in which Roblox began to come across as early as last year

including a lawsuit for $ 200 million for the unauthorized use of songs in games available to users, the one for publishing terrorist threats and for hosting a series of video games in which the terrible shooting scenarios of mass.

In an attempt to protect themselves and younger users,

Roblox Corporation has therefore launched an ID verification service

and is actively working to limit and stop incidents like the one just mentioned in the bud.

