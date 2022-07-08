Kim Kardashian Shows Super Tiny Waist In Bodysuit And Sweatpants Inside The Huge Closet Of Her $ 60 Million Los Angeles Mansion

KIM Kardashian showed off his shrunken build in skintight clothing at his $ 60 million Los Angeles mansion.

The reality star recently responded to criticism of her drastic weight loss of 12 pounds, insisting that she lost weight the “healthy way”,

5

5

And Kim once again ignored the backlash on Thursday as she showed off her tiny waist and legs in new pieces from her SKIMS line.

The mother of four wore a tight gray leotard and shorts, before changing into a pair of soft sweatpants.

She showed her figure in clothes while filming herself in the huge closet of her Hidden Hills apartment.

It comes after Kim faced the backlash to her recent admission that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that obviously isn’t a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a coach. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see criticism of other people when they have lost weight for roles, they are [considered] geniuses for their profession “.

The Hulu star added: “There are so many things out there that are not that accurate and not true.”

In May, Kim revealed the steps she has taken to lose so much weight.

The mother of four told Vogue at the Met Gala: “I tried [the dress] turned on and did not fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

WEIGHT LOSS

“I had to lose 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] it. I haven’t eaten carbohydrates or sugar for about three weeks ”.

And late last month, Kim admitted that she lost even more weight after following an ultra-strict diet.

She said on The TODAY program: “It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and health, and I’ve been eating really healthy ever since.

“I mean, I’m 21 pounds down now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever ”.

FEAR OF KIM

Meanwhile, The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family are worried that she is losing too much weight and that she “barely sleeps.”

He admitted that his busy filming schedule on the family reality show, studying to be a lawyer, caring for his four children, and his coastal romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson took its toll. .

“Kim looks great all the time, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” an insider tells The Sun.

“She’s the thinnest I’ve ever been and barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of this is her rebound from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better she is without him.

“But while before she was incredibly healthy and rested, she is now constantly jetlagged and finds it difficult to adapt to training. I think Kim is really struggling but she won’t admit it.

“She’s having a lot of fun with Pete, but the journey is taking over and she barely sleeps. Everyone is worried that she is exhausted ”.

5

5