Kim Kardashian criticized for “bad” and “shocking” behavior towards sister Khloe in a video played

KIM Kardashian was criticized for her shocking behavior towards her sister Khloe in a resurfaced clip.

The reality star has cast a shadow over his famous siblings several times in the past.

In the throwback scene of the now-canceled Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kim is furious at Khloe for seemingly waking her up to say hello.

At the time, Khloe was saying goodbye before heading to the Hamptons with Kourtney to see Scott Disick’s family.

Meanwhile, Kim was asleep before heading to Minnesota to visit her then partner Kris Humphries.

“It’s so rude to literally wake up when I have an alarm set,” Kim told her younger sister Khloe at the time.

“Khloe broke in here and woke me up to death,” Kim later told Kourtney, who got the speakerphone call while Khloe was in the car.

“We work 18 hours a day… You know I need to sleep. I fell asleep from everything we fucking do. “

“Honestly, there are bigger things to complain about,” Khloe would say.

Later, when only Khloe and Kourtney were in the car, Khloe shared what Kim had sent her.

He revealed: “Kim emailed me, ‘How dare you. You are such a wicked bitch. How spiteful and jealous are you of me? How dare you Khloe, you passed a major align with me.

“That shit is no good. Stupid evil little troll. You have no idea how much I hate you. You’re disgusting.'”

“… All I did was wake her up,” Khloe reminded Kourtney.

“[She said] I am spiteful, I am jealous of his life. It’s crazy that you think that way, but it’s also sad, ”Khloe added.

THE FANS GO OFF

People reacted quickly in the comment section of an online thread when a user reminded fans of the infamous scene.

One wrote, “This is next-level sick shit,” while another just said, “Kim is such a bitch.”

Another added: “Kim fought so hard with Khloe in the first few seasons, he called her jealous, a horrible business woman, she would walk away.”

“Because then Khloe wouldn’t have snuggled up with her,” one fan responded.

Meanwhile, one suggested: “Kim was planning her wedding with Kris Humphries. During that time she had a lot of arguments with Khloe in general, because she called Kris out of her.

“Kim knew it wasn’t the right fit for her, but she kept pushing for the wedding … Khloe was still very happily married. [to Lamar Odom] and showed Kim what she basically didn’t have, so Kim dumped most of her anger on Khloe. “

Kris and Kris got married on August 20, 2011, and a two-part television special showing the preparations and the wedding itself aired on E! early October 2011.

However, the marriage only lasted 72 days.

“I was so bad”

Kim may have seen the mistake in her ways as she followed the episode airing tweeted: “I’ve been so mean to Khloe.

“Sorry KoKo! You know I love you so much! The things that the sisters do and say to each other! “

This isn’t the first time Hulu star Kim, now 41, has been sued for her past behavior as she was previously ripped off for comments made about Kourtney, 43.

In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, the mother of four called Kourtney “not sexy” in a private conversation with Khloe, 38.

“Somehow Kim always has to get involved or insult another person while trying to get another one out,” one fan raged at the time.

Another wrote: “What’s your problem with Kourtney… leave Kourtney alone.”

