Kim Kardashian and the confession about surgery and botox

Worldwide ambassador of contouring, expert in angles, lights and social filters to have the best selfies, a tested skin routine, a lot of gym and an iron DNA. Kim Kardashian has always motivated so its flawless appearance, but many have always wondered if its beauty was natural and thanks to the genes of mother Kris and her Armenian origins, an excellent make-up artist and a healthy lifestyle or frequent visits to the surgeon. Interviewed by Allure, Kim Kardashian has spoken openly about cosmetic surgery, confessing the only operation she has undergone.

“A little bit of botox,” Kim said answering the million dollar question, pointing to his forehead in the space between the eyebrows, “no lash extensions, no cheek fillers and no lip fillers”. The entrepreneur and star of Paris Fashion Week dedicated to Haute Couture together with her daughter North, therefore denies everything that has been written and rewritten over her years about her being “redone” from head to toe. This does not mean that she is not attentive to her physical appearance, quite the contrary. In the interview, she in fact she subscribes her quotation marks to her New York Times that she would be willing to “eat me *** every day” if he guaranteed her an elixir of eternal youth.

Today, compared to yesterday, she is more “at peace” with herself thanks to the awareness “of not being perfect” which she has come to over time. “I hate my hands: they are wrinkled and coarse. But I’ve lived life, changed so many diapers with these hands and pampered my babies with these hands, so I’m fine with that. It doesn’t mean I won’t keep looking for perfection. , but you get to a point where you say, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ “

Perfect face without smudging, wasp waist, breast and b-side that resist gravity. Unattainable (and unrealistic?) Beauty standards that can become dangerous on social media. “If I do it, everyone can reach it,” explained Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, “there are so many different standards of beauty, be it Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe […] My mindset has never been like, watch TV or magazines and choose who you want to be but ‘be yourself, find the beauty in everything’. “

“I would still do anything to look and feel young,” continued the 41-year-old, like losing weight in record time to get into the legendary Marilyn Monroe dress. No pain no gain, to be KK it takes many sacrifices, a lot tenacity e many beauty treatments. “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good,” he explained, “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re at school [per diventare avvocato ndr], and I’m all of the above. I usually do my beauty treatments late at night. After everyone is in bed, I’m usually doing laser sessions. “

