KFC promotes Pollizza with a short film inspired by B movies

A group of young people arrive at a cabin in a forest ready to enjoy a weekend in contact with nature, and a little party. However, all their plans are cut short when they order dinner from a mysterious pizzeria and chaos breaks out with monstrous consequences.

It is the premise of “The Massacre”, the thirteen-minute short film with which the brand of fried chicken KFC enters the cinematographic territory. He does it hand in hand with the creative agency PS21 and with the aim of continuing to publicize and promote Pollizza, one of its latest limited edition product launches, which replaces the pizza base with its traditional fried chicken.

The short is infused with KFC’s usual light-hearted tone

According to the agency, the piece is inspired by and set in B-series horror movies produced in Hollywood in the 50s and 60s. As can be seen in the trailer, creativity breathes the style and visual codes of more modern science fiction productions, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Super 8″ or the series ” Stranger Things” on Netflix. However, the brand has given the short its usual humorous and carefree tone to connect with its audience.

“It was always clear to us that we did not want to parody the genre, or laugh at it, but to make an incredible piece that respected the codes and rules of Series B. For this reason, the most complicated thing was to free ourselves from the ‘vice’ of advertising, where perfection in every plane”, he pointed out nysudirector of “La Masacre”, and with whom the brand and agency had previously worked for the promotional spot for the Megabox.

Nysu assures her intention has been honor the directors that he has admired since he was a child, such as Sam Raimi, Tobe Hooper or Joe Dante. “The challenge was to find that balance between everything looking ‘low fi’, doing certain things deliberately wrong and, at the same time, that very original and surreal staging solutions arose from that bad practice.”, he commented regarding the production process.

The trigger for this peculiar short film is the same as the one that originated the development of the product: some consumers do not like the Pizza dough. “We thought about that point and decided to create a 13-minute B-rated horror short in which several evil mobs attack a group of young people who are going to enjoy a weekend at a house by a lake. It was the sensible thing to do. and that we did“, commented Víctor Blanco, Executive Creative Director of PS21.

For its part, from the company they point out that Pollizza has given them the opportunity to innovate, not only in product, but also in communication. “Pollizza has brought us the opportunity to offer an amazing product and make a unique campaign based on a very groundbreaking type of content. ‘La Masacre’ combines terror and fun in a way that is very close to the essence of KFC”, assured Beatriz Martínez, Brand Manager of KFC Iberia.

“La Masacre” premiered on July 7 at Cinesa Proyecciones in Madrid, and can be seen today, Friday, at the twitch channel Of the brand. To publicize this digital pass, the agency will put up posters in the center of the capital. The graphic piece has been designed by the illustrator Fernando Vicente.

“The Massacre” is the brainchild of PS21, produced by The Royal Production Company, Zeitgeist, PS21 and KFC.