Keanu Reeves answers questions from a child at the airport; viral case

Keanu Reeves is an actor of international stature well known for his humility and his commitment to social causes, just remember when he donated 70 percent of his salary in Matrix to the fight against leukemia or the time he was caught helping the film crew of john wick 4.

Now the famous star returned to star in an emotional moment at a New York airport: agreed to answer a short questionnaire from a small fan. This was announced by television producer Andrew Kimmel through a thread on his Twitter account; highlights that the publication already accumulates more than 300 thousand I like it.

First, Kimmel recounted that Keanu “was on my flight from London to New York.” So, at the baggage claim area, “a boy asked for an autograph and then began to ask a series of questions. Keanu happily responded to each of them.”

Then, the producer shared the talk that took place between the infant and the actor:

Little boy: “Why were you in London?

Keanu: “Filming a documentary.”

N: “I saw on the internet that you were at the Grand Prix.”

K: “Yes, the Grand Prix. Racecars!”.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

N: “Do you drive?”.

K: “Not F1, but I like to ride a motorcycle.”

N: “Do you live in New York?”

K: “I live in Los Angeles.”

N: “How long are you going to be in New York?”

K: “Four days… No, five. Five days!”.

N: “Why are you in New York?”

K: “I’m going to see a Broadway show.”

N: “What show?”

K: “The American buffalo!”

N: “Where are you staying in New York?”

K: “In the center of the city.”

After these questions, Keanu began to question the little boy: “Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? Which was your favourite?.

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because little moments like this can make a big difference in people’s lives. ¡We need more Keanus!” Kimmel noted.

Lastly, the producer shared the photo that was taken next to the actor: “And yes, I went a little crazy and asked him for a photo. I mean… I had to do it.”

