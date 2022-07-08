Karmaland 5: Vegetta and Willyrex revealed the rules of the event

A few days before it begins, the organizing streamers of the fifth edition of the iconic event revealed the rules that participants must follow.





karma land 5 is about to start, and the expectation for the event that returns after two years is huge. With all the confirmed participants, the last details of the fifth edition of the iconic Minecraft event are being defined.







Karmaland 5: confirmed rules for the event

Vegeta Y Willyrexthe main organizers, communicated through a Vegetta stream what will be the rules that the participants of the fifth edition of Karmaland must comply with:

Not commands.

Not villager farms.

Not experience farms.

Mod for making trades.

Do not burn other people’s buildings.

Do not go to other dimensions until you decide.

Do not use turrets until you decide to unlock.

If you find any bug, report it to the gods.

Do not use diamond until we decide to unlock it.

Do not put mines inside the houses of the participants.

Do not enter the server under the influence of any type of drug.

Do not leave the established exploration limits until you decide.

It can be played off-camera but not to make significant progress.

Blocks belonging to any member’s house cannot be broken.

You cannot modify or destroy any structures related to the town.

You only know what you have been told or what happens during the series. Not from the real world.

In case of finding any object or game mechanic that unbalances the series, communicate it.

Who will be the participants of Karmaland 5

The fifth edition of the historic Minecraft event will repeat the same members of the previous editionY Staxx will be addedwho returns to participate after his absence, and two debutants: IlloJuan and Quackity.

Vegeta

Willyrex

Ruby

Mangel

alexby

lolita

luzu

Fargan

Staxx (Frank)

Illo Juan

Quackity

When Karmaland 5 starts and how to watch it live

After so much waiting, the event will start next saturday july 9th. It can be seen live on the Twitch channels of the participating streamers. In addition, the players surely they will upload summaries of the best events of each day to their YouTube channels.

