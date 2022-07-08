Juve that hits, focuses on Koulibaly and Zaniolo. Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen: this is where he will go

It is Juventus, the queen of the transfer market, a few days before the gathering of all his players currently in the squad, which will take place on Sunday. After Di Maria arrived in Turin, the bianconeri think of two more shots, KOULIBALY and ZANIOLOto which the Juventus management (which also thinks of the Bolognese ARNAUTOVIC) is working. All this starting from the possibility, now almost a certainty, that DE LIGT leave with destination Bayern Munich or Chelseawhich are giving life to an auction in the millions.

Juve should collect about ninetyand at that point it will go up Koulibaly, to which he offered a four-year 6 million a year. The player, who would not want to betray the Neapolitans by going to their least loved team, falters, while the president De Laurentiis he knows that by giving up the Senegalese to the arch-rival he would not have an easy life in the Campania capital.

Here then is that the bianconeri could turn to the grenade BREMERwhich however he would have promised to Inter, that he will start SKRINIAR with destination Paris SG. As for Zaniolo, Juve has now understood that Roma only want cash, and it is about the payment formula: from Turin they offer an onerous loan of ten million, plus another 35 or 40 to be paid in two or three years. There is always going out RABIOT, which has offers from England. If the Frenchman leaves, there may be a flashback for PAREDESabout to leave the PSG.

Milan does not give up for the Belgian DE KETELAERE of Bruges, a club that is tightening with Lazio to have MURIQI (10 million the figure for the Kosovar), but also keeps the track warm RENATO SANCHES. For DANIEL MALDINI Cremonese and Spezia insist. And speaking of Muriqi at Bruges, the sale of him could open the way for Lazio to the free transfer MERTENSfor which the offer of a biennial of 2.5 million euros net per season would be ready.

For the goalkeepers it is closing for LUIS MAXIMIANO del Granada e PROVEDEL of La Spezia. For the latter Lotito would not want to go beyond 3 million euros, while the Ligurian club starts from 6 considering also 50% of the resale to be shot at Empoli. The operation still has a good chance of going through, perhaps with the inclusion of a technical counterpart. At that point the Spezia would go up FALCON of Sampdoria.

Meanwhile, there is a real intrigue that involves LEWANDOWSKI and CRISTIANO RONALDO. Today Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted that his club is “strongly interested” in the Polish Bayern striker, who wants to leave his current club. Despite the façade denials, the deal should eventually be done and at that point the German champions would no longer go up OSIMHEN from Napoli, but they would hire CR7 who, not wanting to give up playing in the Champions League, chose the German team as his next destination. The powerful agent Jorge Mendes is working to complete this operation.

Meanwhile, Rome, to which Mendes has proposed again GUEDES of Valencia, seems to have given up on bringing back to Trigoria FRATTESISjudging Sassuolo’s claims to be excessive, and could now resume on loan SERGIO OLIVEIRA from the Port. TO Monza Galliani makes it clear that the Brianza club will take an attacker, but the costs related to ICARDI and DZEKO would be excessive. It is therefore possible that it will arrive PETAGNAbut the surprise hit could be PEDRO of Flamengo, author of 4 goals in the Libertadores match won 7-1 against Tolima.