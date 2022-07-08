‘Jurassic World Dominion’: Jurassic Reunion

The more than a thousand comments made by users on the IMDB movie portal are mostly devastating. The English newspaper ‘The Guardian’ has said of her that she is “mediocre” and that “it makes no sense”, while in ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ they were much more benevolent with her predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, by JA Bayona. For their part, in ‘The New York Times’ they didn’t beat around the bush: “It would be good if those reanimated monsters inspired better movies”. And yet, the new film of the Jurassic saga does not seem to affect the bad reviews too much.

No one and nothing can with the third and final installment of ‘Jurassic World’. According to data provided by Universal Pictures, the historic studio in charge of its distribution, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has burst the box office with 622 million dollars only counting the first two weekends of its premiere. To put the mammoth figure in context: a movie like the recent ‘The Batman’ took almost a month to break the $600 million barrier, thus becoming the eighth most successful release in the history of DC comics.

Cleverly combining past and present, the cast is one of its great attractions. For the first time since ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993, Steven Spielberg), its three iconic protagonists They coincide again in the same feature film. The return of paleobotanist Ellie Satler (Laura Dern), paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and charismatic fan-favorite mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) has been crucial in swaying audiences. Almost three decades later, they see each other again and they also do it together with the tandem of recent heavyweights of the saga: Chris Pratt (in the skin of the ex-military and dinosaur expert Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (the head of Claire Dearing Park Operations).

In the 2015 resurrected adventure by Colin Trevorrow, ‘Jurassic World: Jurassic World’, the theme park of cloned dinosaurs on the island of Nublar was plunged into chaos after the escape of an extremely dangerous specimen. At this point, some things have changed substantially. The volcanic destruction of Nublar has changed the setting and the rules of the game. Large reptiles with small heads coexist with humans and are the masters of the earth. In the fragile coexistence between humans and the animal kingdom, all creatures must learn to respect each other.

The return to the world of dinosaurs has coincided in time with Disney Pixar’s latest bet, ‘Lightyear’. The endearing character from the ‘Toy Story’ franchise has not had the expected pull and has been light years away from its most direct competition. Buzz Lightyear’s solo debut in the United States ended with a fairly modest collection. the animated film He narrowly reached 50 million dollars -its cost rose to 200 million-. A spin-off destined to succeed and that appeals to nostalgia has not worked as expected.

the hand of steven spielberg Based on the book of the same name Michael Crichton, the technical aspect and the innovative special effects of ‘Jurassic Park’ made it become a recent Hollywood landmark. Steven Spielberg had hit the bull’s-eye again with a frenetic sci-fi adventure story that brought him tremendous box-office success. They say that the incorporation of paleontologist Jack Horner into the team was one of the keys to ensuring the realism and veracity of the digital designs of the dinosaurs. There was a maxim: they should not be portrayed as monsters, but as animals endowed with emotions capable of feeling.

Until the appearance of ‘Titanic’ (1997), it was the film that had grossed the most money in theaters, with more than 900 million dollars. After the re-release of the original film in three dimensions, broke the $1 billion mark. ‘Jurassic Park’ took the three Oscars for which it was a candidate in the 1994 edition: best sound editing, best sound and best visual effects. It got favorable reviews.

It activated a machinery that gave rise to a sequel directed again by Steven Spielberg ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997). Later came ‘Jurassic Park III’ (2001), ‘Jurassic World’ (2015), ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ (2018) and ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (2022), but already with Hollywood’s King Midas outside the direction and limiting himself to production tasks. In an interview granted to IndieWire, the creator of ‘Jaws’ could not hide his “emotion” for having recovered the characters from the 90s, thus closing the circle between the old and the new Jurassic universe.